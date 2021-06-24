On the to-do list this week: I think the goal of every summer day should be to get outside. When else do we get to enjoy daylight past 8 p.m. and days without layers of sweaters and scarves? To help you get outside, we have a guide to the biggest outdoor bars and restaurants in Philly, including the sky-high Sunset Social and Chester County’s Levante Stables.

What’s on my personal to-do list: I’m going down to Cape May where I’ll be visiting a few vineyards and hitting the beach.

We’ve collected our best Philly tips all in one place here. Stay healthy, stay safe, and get vaccinated.

— Jillian Wilson

Do this

Here is one highlight from our weekly events calendar:

Manayunk Arts Festival 🎨 The two-day Manayunk Arts Festival is the largest outdoor juried arts festival in the tri-state and features artists from a range of disciplines, including jewelry, sculpture, painting, and photography. The festival runs along Main Street, which will be closed to traffic, from Shurs Lane to Leverington Ave. Look forward to food and drink specials from Main Street restaurants, too. (Free, June 26-27, Main St. from Shurs Lane to Leverington Ave., manayunk.com)

🔎 Find more of this week’s events, and we even have a kid-friendly events calendar, too.

Eat and drink outdoors

Summer is here, and outdoor dining is calling your name. Sometimes, though, it’s hard to snag a table at Philadelphia’s outdoor bars and restaurants — and who wants to eat and drink indoors on a summer night? That’s where our list comes in. We have a guide to the biggest outdoor dining and drinking spots in Philly, which are ideal if you’re hoping to find a table (or at least a short wait) for food and drinks with a crowd.

Philadelphia Brewing Company: Laid-back vibes are the theme at this huge Martha Street outdoor courtyard. While it’s operated by Philadelphia Brewing Co. (and located across from the brewery), food from nearby Martha and Zig Zag BBQ can be delivered or picked up. Pro tip: Philadelphia Brewing Company also has some outdoor tables along its side patio.

Levante Stables: At Levante Stables, Levante Brewing Co.’s indoor-outdoor farmhouse-style taproom, there’s a 40,000-square-foot beer garden and patio promising umbrella-shaded tables, grassy areas for outdoor beer drinking, and food from a changing lineup of local food trucks. The Chester Springs spot hosts live music and special events throughout the week, too.

Sunset Social: The 1.2-acre lawn covering Cira Green’s parking garage (along 30th Street between Chestnut and Walnut) is one of the city’s newer outdoor standouts, with sandwiches, salads, drinks, and prime skyline views. It’s 12 stories above ground level, so take the elevator to the top of the garage to access the free, no-reservation-required space.

» READ MORE: The biggest outdoor bars and restaurants in Philly

Have some ice cream

Ice cream and the shore go together like peanut butter and jelly — a trip to the shore isn’t complete without drippy, sprinkle-coated cones of soft serve, cherry-topped shakes, and homemade waffle sundaes, right? Well, our self-proclaimed ice cream expert Regan Stephens has a guide to the shore’s best ice cream spots, from Long Beach Island to Wildwood.

One that caught our eye (and made us hungry) was the Eileen’s Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae from Skipper Dipper (seen below), which is made with your choice of ice cream and a homemade brownie and then topped with hot fudge. Yum.

» READ MORE: Best ice cream at the shore

Life advice: how to handle discomfort

As the world reopens and social obligations once again become our norm, many of us have gone back to our pre-pandemic, overbooked selves. In columnist Elizabeth Wellington’s recent story, experts suggest taking a beat before we instantly agree to plans — and in a world where it’s easier to agree than disagree, that will require getting comfortable with being uncomfortable. Here are some tips for easing into the discomfort, whether you’re declining an invite to a friend’s wedding or a weekly happy hour with coworkers.

Forget others’ expectations. Our new goals may not jive with our old personalities, said Joelle Tolifero, founder and CEO of Philly-based consulting firm Your Care Collective. That’s totally normal, and the first sign that the uncomfortable feelings may be worth it. When faced with this kind of clash, be truthful. Try this conversation on for size: I know Friday night pinochle was our thing, but maybe we can play once a month now instead of every Friday night. Your friends will have an easier time dealing with the 2.0 version of you if you’re clear about your new boundaries. And remember, there is no rush to get it right.

Know the best self-care is collective care. It’s hard to be committed to change all by your lonesome. Use this time to build a self-care team. “Find one or two people who will help you move through the discomfort and get you to what your ideal life may potentially look like,” Tolifero said.

For more of columnist Elizabeth Wellington’s advice, read her full story.

» READ MORE: The world is opening up, but we are still living in a state of discomfort. Here’s how to handle it

Summer daytrip resources

☀️ Things to do in Ventnor, Margate, and Longport

🌊 Where to swim for free at the Jersey Shore

⛰️ The best things to do in the Poconos