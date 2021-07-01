On the to-do list this week: Many people are #blessed with a long weekend in honor of the July 4 holiday, and there are fireworks, concerts, block parties, and more to keep you busy. We have a guide to July 4 celebrations, including plenty of ways to spend your holiday weekend.

— Jillian Wilson

Know this

Do this

🎉 Barnes on the Block (Independence Day / in-person / free / outdoors) Block party season is here, and the Barnes Foundation is teaming up with Mural Arts and Wawa Welcome America for a July 4 weekend kick-off event. The festival takes place at the Barnes Foundation outdoor grounds and along 21st St. where you can find food trucks serving crepes, popsicles, tacos, and more, a beer garden, poetry readings, live art demonstrations, a movie screening from the BlackStar Film Festival, and more. (Free, July 2, 6-10 p.m., 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., barnesfoundation.org)

How to celebrate July 4 in Philly

The July 4 holiday feels extra special in Philadelphia, where the country was officially founded. The holiday arrives with lots of fireworks-filled events, some weekend-starting block parties, and educational events at area museums. Looking for fireworks near you? See below for fireworks shows happening from Philly to Ocean City.

Go for a dip

The city just began opening some of its public pools. In the coming weeks, 47 public pools will open for sunny-day swims throughout the summer months. Here are some cool pools to check out, one of which has a water slide and another is Olympic-sized, lending itself well to those who want to swim laps instead of doggy paddle.

Kelly Pool This West Philadelphia, Olympic-size eight-lane pool is known as the best city pool for lap swimmers. During the day, children are allowed to play in the pool, but the city’s expert swimmers don’t mind sharing their space. The deck of the pool is also surrounded by a picnic area.📍42nd St. & Parkside Ave. 📞 215-685-0160 🕑 Opens Tuesday, July 6

Athletic Recreation Center Pool This is the only pool in town with slides. So in a city where diving, running, jumping, and even having a floaty is forbidden pool behavior, this North Philadelphia pool — among the oldest in the city — is totally worth checking out.📍1401-55 N. 26th St. 📞 215-685-2709 🕑 Opens Saturday, July 10

Make a frozen cocktail or mocktail

It’s definitely the season for summery frozen cocktails and mocktails. Frozen cocktails are among the easiest spirited drinks you can whip up, and all you need are five basic components: Fruit, citrus, sweetener, ice, and alcohol. A high-quality blender is an added plus, and you can skip the booze if you’re in the market for a mocktail.

Frosé 🍹

This recipe riffs off of Assembly Rooftop Lounge’s popular frosé, leaving out the Cocchi Rosa and dry vermouth to make a simpler at-home version. Garnish with whatever fresh berries are in season.

Ingredients

1 cup dry rosé wine

5 quartered strawberries

¼ cup granulated white sugar

1/4 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice

1 cup crushed ice

Fresh berries, to garnish

Directions

Place all ingredients in a blender. Blend until you reach a milkshake consistency. Garnish with berries

Summer day trip resources

☀️ Things to do in Ventnor, Margate, and Longport

🌊 Where to swim for free at the Jersey Shore

🍴 The best restaurants for summer dining at the Shore, from LBI to Wildwood

⛰️ The best things to do in the Poconos