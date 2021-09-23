On the to-do list this week: Need a drink? We’ve got you — we just published a guide to more than 20 of the best happy hours in Philly, ranging from spots with $1 oysters to $4 margaritas to half-priced beers, and covering neighborhoods including West Philly, Fishtown, Old City, and beyond. And we’ve got a separate list, just for weekend happy hours. Cheers to that.

On my personal to-do list: I’m going for a long walk in Valley Forge National Historical Park. It’s supposed to be beautiful out this weekend.

We’ve collected our best Philly tips all in one place here. Stay healthy, stay safe, and get vaccinated.

Baltimore Avenue Saturday Stroll 🎊 (Community / in-person / outdoor) Spend the afternoon enjoying live music, special deals, and supporting local businesses along Baltimore Avenue. This inaugural Saturday Stroll will include a block party at 48th and Baltimore, raffles, and Avenue prize packs with gift cards from participating businesses. (Free, Sept. 25, noon-4 p.m., along Baltimore Ave., universitycity.org)

It’s almost Friday, which calls for snacks and drinks. We have a new guide to the best happy hours in the city, ranging from places for Thai food to spots for pizza.

Here are a few places I plan on checking out in the coming weeks.🍸🍷

Chatayee Thai

Neighborhood: Midtown Village Happy hour: Wed.-Mon., 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Chatayee Thai serves up dishes like green papaya salad with dried shrimp, Bangkok-style grilled pork, and spring rolls, all of which are available during happy hour. Most food is $3 to $6 during happy hour, and drinks like house wine, well cocktails, and draft beers are $3 to $8. The menu is heavily plant-based, making it ideal for vegetarians and vegans.📍1227 Walnut St., 🌐 chatayeethai.com, 📷 @chatayeethai

Osteria

Neighborhood: Fairmount Happy Hour: Wed.-Sat., 4-6 p.m., Sun., 3-5 p.m.

Nothing is more than $10 at Osteria’s happy hour, which runs Wednesday through Sunday. You can snag one of Osteria’s classic wood-fired pizzas for $8 (the margherita pizza) or $10 (the seasonal special pie) — and they’re the same size as the pies on the regular dinner menu. Pastas, salads, and snacks are available during happy hour as well, in addition to Osteria’s popular spritz ($6) and wines and beers ($5).📍640 N. Broad St., 🌐 osteriaphilly.com, 📷 @osteriaphilly

Loco Pez

Neighborhood: Fishtown, West Philly, and Graduate Hospital Happy Hour: Mon.-Fri., 5-7 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 1-3 p.m.

All Loco Pez locations (Fishtown, West Philly, and Graduate Hospital) have a daily happy hour, which returned this summer after a pandemic-induced hiatus. You can feast on half-priced nachos, half-priced draught beers, and select margaritas for $5 a pop.📍2401 E. Norris St., 700 S. 20th St., and 4631 Baltimore Ave, 🌐 locopez.com, 📷 @locopez

» READ MORE: Best happy hours in Philly

Pennsylvania liquor stores just introduced a two-bottle daily limit for some alcohol because of shortages and supply-chain issues. The limit went into effect last week and impacts 42 products (just two percent of the state’s total list). Moving forward, you’ll only be able to buy two bottles a day of items like Moët & Chandon, Patrón, Hennessy, and Veuve Clicquot. While this limit won’t impact most people (I have never purchased more than two bottles of any of these things at once), it will absolutely impact some — particularly those throwing events this fall.

Taking into account the rationed products, we put together a list of alternatives, including whiskey, bourbon, Champagne, cognac, and tequila, so the current state of things can be an opportunity to branch out and explore.

» READ MORE: The PLCB is limiting sales of some alcohol. Here’s what to buy instead.

Yesterday, our music critic Dan DeLuca reported that Brooklyn Bowl, an 1,000-person music venue, is opening in Fishtown soon — like, really soon ... it opens on November 4. This is the fourth location of Brooklyn Bowl, which got its start in Williamsburg (Brooklyn) more than a decade ago. The venue opens with a music-packed weekend featuring Soulive, a Woodstock, NY soul-jazz trio, and late-night shows spun by DJs including Questlove, DJ Logic, and DJ JerrBrother (who will spin all Jerry Garcia music).

It’ll open in the space that formerly housed Revolutions bowling alley on Canal St. right by the Fillmore. There will be 24 bowling lanes, in addition to the concert space. The food menu is Southern-inspired with a ribs-and-chicken theme, plus vegetarian and vegan options from New York Blue Ribbon restaurant group.

Tickets for the first set of Brooklyn Bowl shows go on sale tomorrow, Sept. 24 at noon.

» READ MORE: Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia, a new music venue, will open in Fishtown in November

Remember Night Market? The cool (and also very busy) food festival that popped up in neighborhoods throughout the city? Well, the folks behind the 2nd Street Festival and the Northern Liberties Business Improvement District are presenting their own version of the food truck fest tonight. Look forward to food trucks serving empanadas, cheesy treats, ice cream, tacos, and more, in addition to music from Snacktime Philly, circus performances, and lawn games.

The fest goes on rain or shine — if it starts really raining, just pop into a nearby restaurant for a beer.