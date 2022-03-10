Courtesy of the Museum of the American Revolution

The best museums for kids in Philly

Let’s be real, spending hours in a museum with a toddler (or even a teenager) can be a challenge. But, many museums in Philadelphia are designed specifically for kids. You can visit:

The hands-on Please Touch Museum , a place that’s ideal for kids ages 1 to 8 and is home to an Alice in Wonderland maze, a replica SEPTA bus, a massive water play area, and the beloved Woodside Park Dentzel Carousel.

The STEM-focused Franklin Institute where little ones can walk through a Giant Heart, navigate the brain’s neurons, climb into a USAF jet and learn about flight, experiment with gravity in Sir Isaac’s Loft, dream beyond our universe in the Planetarium, or check out always-impressive special exhibitions.

The interactive Philadelphia Insectarium & Butterfly Pavilion, where kids can explore a 7,000-square-foot butterfly pavilion that’s home to hundreds of live tropical and native species.

We have a full guide to the 17 best museums for kids in Philadelphia, so you can start planning some rain-or-shine spring museum visits.

Here is one highlight from our weekly events calendar:

🖼️ Opening of the Museum of Illusions (Museum / in-person / multiday) Like a bigger, sophisticated, selfie-oriented funhouse, Old City’s newest museum opens March 12 with dozens of holograms, rotated realities (including an upside-down rendition of a piece of Elfreth’s Alley), and enough magic eyes to transport observers back to the 90s. Ages 3+. ($20-$22 ages 13 and up, $18-$20 military and senior, $15-$17 ages 5-12, free ages 4 and under, opens March 12, 401 Market St., moiphilly.com)

The best museums in Philly

If you are looking to explore a museum without kids, we have a guide for that, too. And in our guide to the essential Philadelphia museums, we have insider tips from museum staffers — their favorite thing within the collection or a must-visit, oft-overlooked exhibit.

Did you know that there’s a piece of Albert Einstein’s brain on display within the Mütter Museum? Or, have you ever seen the largest sphinx in the Western hemisphere located within the Penn Museum’s collection? Or the giant meteorite on display at the Academy of Natural Sciences?

There are lots of cool things to see within Philadelphia’s grand museums. Here are the 22 best museums in Philly to visit.

The best museums outside of Philly

Philly may get a lot of the museum fanfare, but there are many, many great museums you can visit within an hour or so of the city. Doylestown in particular is a museum hub with the Bucks County Civil War Museum, Mercer Museum, Fonthill Castle, the Tile Works of Bucks County and the Michener Art Museum. They all have distinct collections, but the 44-room Fonthill Castle is particularly grand — and resembles a European castle.

Beyond Doylestown, you can visit Brandywine Battlefield Park in Chadds Ford, Berman Museum of Art at Ursinus College in Collegeville, or Grounds for Sculpture (an outdoor sculpture park) in Hamilton, NJ.

Here’s our guide to 19 essential museums just outside Philadelphia.

There’s an ice cream shop and bakery for dogs (yes, for dogs) opening in Rittenhouse in April. So, in just a few weeks, you’ll be able to treat your pup to a dog-only ice cream cone after a day spent in Rittenhouse Square.

🤓 A good thing to know

