We're back with a special edition of our Things to Do newsletter. This one isn't so focused on things to do but is instead an update on the city's COVID-19 guidelines. Things have changed a lot in the last week — and we're here to fill you in on what you need to know before heading out.

For the rundown on Philadelphia’s new COVID-19 restrictions, see here.

We’ve collected our best Philly tips all in one place here. Stay healthy, stay safe, and get vaccinated.

Do I need to show proof of vaccination to go to a restaurant or venue?

As of last week, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health ended its vaccine mandate, and changed how it is responding to COVID-19 cases by introducing a new system to determine restrictions. Under the new rules, indoor dining establishments in Philadelphia are no longer required to ask you for your vax card. Keep in mind that restaurants can choose to require proof of vaccination for guests and employees — and a number are.

Which restaurants require proof of vaccination?

Despite the change, some Philadelphia restaurants still require proof of vaccination. We have a list. And it’s also a good idea to call ahead to check (better yet, keep a photo of your vaccine card on your phone so you always have it on hand).

Here are the Philly bars and restaurants that still require proof of vaccination.

Do I have to wear a mask indoors?

Yes. In Philadelphia, masks are still required in indoor establishments like grocery stores, restaurants, and sports arenas. Masks are required in schools, too.

Why all of these COVID-19 regulation changes now? Well, the new case rate in Philadelphia has fallen 56% in the last two weeks. The Philadelphia Health Department looks at average new cases per day, number of hospitalizations, percent of tests reported as positive, and the rate of change of new cases to determine the city’s response level.

If any of these metrics go up, restrictions could come back. And as they (hopefully!) decrease, more restrictions will be taken away.