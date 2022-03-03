On the to-do list this week: Hi, Philly explorers. Women’s History Month began on Tuesday and there are plenty of ways to celebrate. You can support women-owned businesses, check out a special event, and more.

Women-owned businesses to support in Philly

From Korean-inspired skincare to popular restaurants, there are many great women-owned businesses in the Philadelphia region that you should be shopping at all year—and especially during Women’s History Month. Use your dollars to support these business leaders, many of which also give back to the community. Here are a few women-owned businesses to support this month (and beyond!).

Sabbatical Beauty. Adeline Koh started Sabbatical Beauty while on academic sabbatical. She teaches the humanities and technology, but found herself frustrated with the ingredient lists of available beauty products. So Koh decided to make her own Korean-inspired skincare line, all handcrafted in small batches. Koh hopes that those who try her products will feel like they’re on a sabbatical: happy, relaxed, and refreshed. 📍The Bok Building, 1901 S. Ninth St. #308 (by appointment only), 📞 267-205-5529, 🌐 sabbaticalbeauty.com, 📷 @sabbaticalbeauty

Dock Street Brewery. Established in 1985, Dock Street Brewery has several claims to fame: It was one of the first post-Prohibition craft breweries in the county, Philly’s first microbrewery, and one of the country’s few women-owned breweries. Founder and president Rosemarie Certo was born in Sicily to an entrepreneurial family of olive oil producers and vintners. She attributes her love for high-quality and innovative beers to her family’s artisanal background. There are currently two Dock Street locations (West Philly and Point Breeze) where you can enjoy a beer and a bite while hanging out with friends.📍 2118 Washington Ave., 701 South 50th St., 📞 215-337-3103, 215-726-2337, 🌐 dockstreetbeer.com, 📷 @dockstreetbeer

Yowie. Shannon Maldonado is the founder of Yowie, a Black-owned, artfully curated boutique in Queen Village, which opened in 2016. The bright, modern space with birch white walls, white floors, and colorful objects sells an ever-changing selection of goods. The products include textiles, ceramics, and art prints, as well as eclectic items such as fancy peanut butter, artisanal vinegars, and Filipino snack packs. Maldonado is growing on South Street and will open an expanded Yowie store, cafe, and Yowie-designed hotel rooms in 2022.📍716 S. 4th St., 🌐 shopyowie.com, 📷 @helloyowie

Here’s our full guide to women-owned businesses in Philadelphia.

Winter toolkit

Weekend planner

Here is one highlight from our weekly events calendar:

🎨 PECO Free First Sunday Family Day: The Art of Math (Museum / in-person / kid-friendly / free) Celebrate the first Sunday of the month with free admission to the Barnes. This month, guests can explore the connections between math and art as they browse the museum’s galleries and join in family-friendly activities. Register in advance for your free ticket. (Free, March 6, 10 a.m-5 p.m., 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., barnesfoundation.org)

Women’s History Month events to attend

Throughout the month, museums, shops, and cultural institutions host Women’s History Month celebrations including in-person gatherings and online events.

You can attend a three-class series hosted by the Penn Museum about the role women played in Ancient Egypt, embark on a late-winter bird hike led by the Feminist Bird Club, learn about the women — Black and white, enslaved and free — who lived and worked at the historic Cliveden House, read up on the women’s suffrage movement in the Constitution Center’s 19th Amendment: How Women Won the Vote exhibition and more.

See here for our full women’s history month events calendar.

If you’re looking to support Ukraine, Craft Hall is hosting a benefit event tonight from 5 to 7 p.m. FCM Hospitality (Craft Hall’s parent company) will donate $2 for every $1 of food or drink purchased to the Voices of Children Foundation, an organization that is providing children and families throughout Ukraine with psychological assistance and evacuation help. This kid- and dog-friendly event also promises traditional Ukrainian dance music spun by DJ IRKA.

