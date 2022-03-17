On the to-do list this week: Hi, Philly explorers. It’s time to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, whatever that means to you. We have a guide to St. Patrick’s Day events, whether you’re looking for a green-beer-filled bar crawl or a kid-friendly leprechaun hunt. We also have a guide to Irish potatoes: where to get them, how they’re made, and their fascinating history.

On my personal to-do list: I’m heading out to dinner at Helm.

📆 Need something to do this weekend or next week? We have an events calendar with 45 things to do in Philly and outside of the city, too. See our full calendar here.

We’ve collected our best Philly tips all in one place here. Stay healthy, stay safe, and get vaccinated.

— Jillian Wilson

Here’s how to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

It’s early in the day., but the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are starting. Where? Well, here you go:

McGillin’s St. Patrick’s Day Party. (Drinks / in-person) Philadelphia’s oldest bar is coming through with an all-day St. Paddy’s Day party. The bar opens early at 10 a.m. and a $5 cover gets you in. Don’t miss out on green beer, food specials and more. ($5, March 17, 1310 Drury St., mcgillins.com)

Celebrate the Green at Peddler’s Village. (Community / in-person) Peddler’s Village is going green for St. Patrick’s Day. Local restaurants will serve themed food and drinks like shamrock punch, Irish soda bread and more. The festivities run until the 20th, and on the final weekend (March 19-20), bring the family for a village-wide leprechaun hunt. (March. 13-20, Routes 202 & 263, Lahaska, peddlersvillage.com)

A Very St. Paddy’s Day Cocktail Workshop. (Drinks / in-person) Whip up some delicious cocktails all centered around an Irish drinking staple — Guinness. Your ticket includes a seat at the workshop bar, a hands-on lesson where you’ll create two themed cocktails, a swag bag, and 10% off anything within Art in the Age. ($45, March. 17, 7 p.m., 116 N. 3rd St., shop.artintheage.com)

There are more events going on today, tomorrow, and this weekend, too, including some kid-friendly activities and a concert of traditional Irish music. See our full St. Patrick’s Day guide, here.

Almost-spring toolkit

» Ask us a question through Curious Philly: Inquirer.com/askus

Weekend planner

Here is one highlight from our weekly events calendar:

🏠️ Philly Home Show (Community / in-person / kid-friendly) Home renovation and design lovers, this one’s for you. More than 300 vendors will be at the Convention Center alongside DIY workshops, demos, and pop-up shops. Can’t make it this weekend? The show is back from March 25 to 27. Get your tickets online and save $3 with an online-only discount. ($3-$10, March 18-20 and 25-27, 1101 Arch St., phillyhomeshow.com)

🔎 Find more of this week’s events, and we even have a kid-friendly events calendar, too.

And where to get Irish potatoes

Irish potatoes and St. Patrick’s Day go hand-in-hand in the Philadelphia region. The sweet, cinnamon-coated coconut cream round candies can be found in stores and candy shops during the weeks leading up to St. Paddy’s Day and are a must-have item for many locals in March.

Here are favorite spots for Irish potatoes, along with their history and some sweet (pun intended) info on how they’re made.

Insta Inspo

It’s finally starting to feel like spring, and the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge celebrates the arrival of the season with a guided walk of the picturesque trail this Sunday. The walk is free and walk leaders will be pointing out the first signs of 🌼 spring 🌼 (woohoo!) along the trail.

🤓 A good thing to know

Thanks for reading! We’ll be back next week with more things to do. But in the meantime, here’s something to know:

Four Philadelphia chefs — Ellen Yin, Jesse Ito, Cristina Martinez, and Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon — are finalists for this year’s James Beard Awards. And if reservations at their spots just got harder to get, you can dine your way through the list of Philly’s past winners and finalists by using our handy guide.