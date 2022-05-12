The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

The best bagels in Philly

Philly is a bread town. We have great hoagies, cheesesteaks, and pizza — all of which count bread as a key component. Another dough-based item we’re good at? Bagels. In Philly, we have shops that make both classic New York bagels and classic Montreal bagels, along with places that add their own Philly spin (one spot even boils them in beer). And, dare we say it, many of these bagels are just as good (if not better) than the options in New York and Montreal. Bagels made with togarashi? Or bagels made with a touch of rye flour? Count us in.

Here are some spots to go for bagels this week — be sure to get a few to freeze for later, they’re that good.

Four Worlds Bakery. Sourdough is the star at Four Worlds Bakery, where you can order sourdough bread along with simple bagels made with flour, water, and the sourdough starter (and no added sugar). Four Worlds is a grocery store, so you can’t order a full-blown bagel sandwich, but you can pick up the shop’s sourdough bagels, cream cheese, and lox to make your own sandwich at home. Bagels are available for delivery, too, and you can also find them in shops like Spruce Hill Provisions, Mariposa Food Co-op, Batter and Crumbs, the Board and Brew, and more.📍4634 Woodland Ave., 🌐 fourworldsbakerystore.com

Kismet. Kismet began as a pandemic pivot by Jacob and Alexandra Cohen, a husband-and-wife duo who started baking bagels at home at the start of the pandemic. Since then, they regularly draw long lines at farmers markets, and they’ve opened a shop in Fishtown and are opening a spot in Reading Terminal Market where they’ll churn out their beloved bagels, along with a menu of bialys, which are the Polish cousin of the bagel that has a deep dimple (instead of a full hole) where fillings can be plopped.

📍113 E. Girard Ave., 🌐 kismetbagels.com

Philly Style Bagels. Fishtown favorite Philly Style Bagels recently expanded to Old City with a shop that serves the same long-dough-fermented bagels as its Fishtown sibling. The bagels at both locations have a crunch and dense chew, along with a malty sweetness thanks to a boil in a local beer. You can order yourself individual bagels and packages of cream cheese, or go for a bagel sandwich (classic lox, egg and cheese, and more).📍1451 E. Columbia Ave. and 218 Arch St., 🌐 phillystylebagels.com

Here’s where to get the best bagels in Philadelphia.

Spring toolkit

Weekend planner

Here is one highlight from our weekly events calendar:

🌸 Styer’s Festival of the Peony At Chester County’s annual Styer’s Festival of the Peony, you can walk through 25 acres containing more than 55,000 peonies and a large selection of precut flowers to take home. There are more than 100 peony varieties, such as coral charm, glowing candle, sally, and red charm. While the peony fields are beautiful on foot, Styer’s also has a drive-through option for anyone who wants to keep their walking to a minimum. During the festival, you can also order fresh-cut flowers and bulbs for delivery. ($8-$20, May 14-31, 4313 S. Creek Rd., Chadds Ford, styerspeonies.com)

The best brunch in Philadelphia

If bagels aren’t your thing, you can find different breakfast options at brunch spots throughout Philadelphia. You can stop by Booker’s Restaurant & Bar for a Southern-inspired brunch (try the fried fish and grits), Sabrina’s Cafe for banana-stuffed French toast topped with vanilla bean syrup, Sam’s Morning Glory Diner for brunch-time classics like frittatas and chocolate chip pancakes, and more.

Weekends are the ideal time to visit a restaurant for brunch — so make your reservations for brunch this weekend (it is pre-Friday, after all).

Here’s where to go for the best brunch in Philly.

The best coffee shops in Philly

Not everyone is a breakfast person, and that’s OK. If you are more of a coffee-only person in the morning, there are many coffee shops in the Philadelphia region that specialize in creating all different kinds of coffee roasts for you. You can plan to order a cup of hot coffee, an iced latte, or pick up beans for your at-home coffee set up. Here are some spots to visit this weekend for a cup of great coffee:

Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee and Books: A community space where you can have your coffee and read one of the shop’s books, which focus on race and identity.

Elixr: The place to visit for slow-drip coffee.

Artesano Cafe & Bistro: A cafe to visit for a flavorful turmeric latte with a side of art (it’s a gallery, too).

Here’s where to go for coffee in Philadelphia.

Winter weather dragged on way too long this year, but light-jacket weather is finally here, and we’re here for it. And the area’s rooftop bars are here for it, too. This week, spend some time outside (and enjoying sky-high) views at one of the Philly region’s rooftop bars.

