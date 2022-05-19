The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

On the to-do list this week: We’re in for our first real heat wave of 2022, folks. According to my colleague, Anthony Wood, the heat this weekend will be potentially record-breaking (we’re looking at 98 degrees on Saturday 🥵). You’ll likely want some water ice, ice cream, and maybe even a spot for a free swim down the Shore.

On my personal to-do list: I’m picking up one of Her Place Supper Club’s picnics for lunch in Rittenhouse during this hot weather.

Time for a game: Do you know which Philly neighborhood is getting a social club for dogs (and their humans) that’s complete with a coffee house, a sports bar-restaurant, a retail store, and a dog park.

Clues: The neighborhood is on the Schuylkill and is known to be pretty hilly.

Click here if you know the answer (or want to know the answer)



— Jillian Wilson

The best water ice in Philly

With temperatures in the mid- to upper-90s this weekend, you’ll likely want some water ice to help you cool down. From South Philly to West Philly and beyond, there are many places you can visit for a frozen iced treat, including:

D’Emilio’s Old World Ice Treats. Chris D’Emilio of East Passyunk Ave.’s D’Emilio’s Old World Ice Treats learned how to make his version of water ice from his grandmother. On the D’Emilio’s menu, it’s called sorbetto, which is what his grandmom called it. His sorbetto is a delicious mix between gelato (texture-wise) and water ice (flavor-wise), and he serves four to seven varieties a day in flavor-packed blends like peach-raspberry-lemonade and pineapple-orange-guava. His menu changes daily and is announced on Instagram and Facebook at noon.📍1928 E. Passyunk Ave.

Pop’s Homemade Italian Ice. Pop’s started as a small pushcart selling water ice to the South Philadelphia neighborhood back in 1932. Today, there are two locations of this beloved frozen treat shop: one on Oregon Ave. in South Philly and one on W. Eagle Ave. in Havertown.📍 1337 W. Oregon Ave. and 150 W. Eagle Rd., Havertown, 🌐 popsice.com

Fred’s Water Ice. Walk up to the window at Fred’s Water Ice to place your order for a fruity cup of water ice, available in flavors like Swedish fish, kiwi strawberry, coconut cream, and peach. Many choose to layer their water ice at this West Philly establishment (which means you get to order two flavors at once) or order a gelati (water ice layered with ice cream).📍 5343 Chester Ave., 🌐 fredswaterice.com

Here’s where to get the best water ice in Philly.

Weekend planner

Here is one highlight from our weekly events calendar:

🎨 Art in the Open (Art / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly / free) Art in the Open transforms the Schuylkill River Banks into an outdoor art studio. Artists and their work will line the banks of the river (from the Water Works to South Street) to highlight the industrial and artistic connections to the water. You’ll leave with a refreshed appreciation for art, artists and our city’s natural environment. (Free, May 20-22, along the Schuylkill River from South Street to Fairmount Water Works, cfeva.org/aio)

🔎 Find more of this week’s events, and we even have a kid-friendly events calendar, too.

The best ice cream in Philly

If water ice isn’t your thing, we have a guide to the best ice cream in Philly, too, so you can cool off with a cone of cup.

If you’re in Fishtown or West Philly, visit Weckerly’s for ice cream sandwiches. In Center City, stop by Reading Terminal for a scoop of Bassetts ice cream. Along South Ninth Street, pop into La Guerrerense for Mexican frozen treats including spicy mango chamoyadas, made with tropical fruit like guava and mamey, and homemade ice cream. And that’s not all. There’s way more ice cream to be had in Philly.

Here’s where to get the best ice cream in Philadelphia.

Memorial Day weekend is, somehow, in just over a week. If you’re looking to plan your holiday weekend, we have guides for you, whether you’re down the Shore or spending the weekend in Philly.

