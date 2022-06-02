The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

On the to-do list this week: Pride began yesterday and celebrations are already underway (Martha Graham Cracker performs with the Philadelphia Orchestra tonight!). Plan to celebrate Pride this month — there are many, many ways to do so.

Time for a game: On June 10, a certain composer and musician will perform at the Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Miller Theater.

Clues: He is the “A-L-E-X-A-N-D E-R—we are—meant to be.”

Click here if you know the answer (or want to know the answer).

The best ways to celebrate Pride Month

Yesterday marked the start of Pride Month throughout the country, a time to honor the LGBTQ community, the fight for equality, and the anniversary of New York City’s Stonewall riots.

There are many celebrations going on in Philly for Pride Month, from a fun-filled bar crawl to a giant pride festival in the Gayborhood to a summer party happening after-hours at The Franklin Institute to a queer history tour happening at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

There are lots of things to do from the start of the month all the way to the end. Here’s how to celebrate Pride in the Philadelphia region.

🎨 Art for the Cash Poor (Art / shopping / free) InLiquid’s 22nd installment of this free public art sale is back for art collectors and novices alike. All of the pieces featured will sell for $200 or less, with all proceeds directly benefiting the artist. In addition to art sales, the day also has workshops, craft-making demos, and free community programming. (Free, June 4, noon-6 p.m., 1400 N. American St., inliquid.org)

The best rooftop bars

Is there anything more celebratory than a rooftop bar? Probably not. Why not celebrate Pride at one of the city’s best rooftops (some of which are having Pride-themed specials and events throughout the month). You can stop by Bok Bar in South Philly (plus, Kalaya is the restaurant in residence in this month), Sunset Social, the green space on top of Cira Green’s parking garage, Assembly Rooftop Lounge on the Parkway, and more.

Here are the best rooftop bars in Philly.

