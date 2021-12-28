We’ve published many things to do guides over the last year — from where to eat stories, to where to shop articles, to stories that help you make sense of some of Pennsylvania’s confusing rules (looking at you, liquor laws).

You have had clear favorite articles that you turn to time and time again for advice on where to eat, where to drink, and what to do. Below, we’re sharing our five most popular guides among our readers — the best-of lists you liked best this year. (Hint: you guys really like cheesesteaks.) And I’m sharing my five favorite things to do guides from 2021. Cheers to you and Happy New Year!

✨ Our five most popular things to do guides of 2021

✨ My favorite things to do guides in 2021

❓Our readers’ most-asked questions this year

Many readers used our Curious Philly call-out to ask questions throughout the year. Lots of your questions were related to the ongoing pandemic, but many were fun and random Philly questions that we have all asked at one point or another. Here are the questions you wanted to know the answers to this year.

🥂Cheers to 2021

It’s a strange week. Schools are closed for the holiday, and many businesses are closed, too. Some people took the week off work, some people are truly working, and others are “working.”

It’s a week that’s customarily full of desserts, delicious leftovers, parties, and earlier-than-5-o’clock drinks. Social gatherings certainly look different this year because of the still-raging pandemic, but, this week still somehow feels special. And, you likely want to celebrate the end of the year with a drink.

We have a full guide to happy hour in Philly, but for this newsletter, I’m pulling out the spots with outdoor seating — because, well, COVID-19. Treat yourself to a pre-5 p.m. drink and snack at one of these local bars — just bundle up before heading out.

🍷 Bing Bing Dim Sum. Happy Hour: Mon.-Fri., 4:30-6:30 p.m., Sat., 3-5 p.m, Sun. 4-6 p.m.

🥃 White Dog Cafe. Happy Hour: Mon.-Fri., 4-6 p.m.

🍸 Bookers. Happy Hour: Wed.-Fri., 5-7 p.m.

🍹 Sampan and Graffiti Bar. Happy Hour: Daily, 4-7 p.m.

🍻 Love City Brewing. Happy Hour: Mon.-Fri., 4-6 p.m.

💭 2021 thoughts

It’s been fun and exciting to share things to do with you this year. I hope you checked out an online performance, visited a rooftop bar, had a picnic lunch, or saw holiday lights at some point in 2021.

If we can still have fun, joy, and places to go during a pandemic, just think about all the fun we’re going to have as we make steps toward a safer future. I regularly tell myself that every moment is a moment closer to the end of this pandemic. So, we’re closer now to a healthier, happier time than we were when you opened this email.

We’ll get through this pandemic with the help of our communities, our friends, our families, and the creativity of our local businesses. Just keep wearing your mask, get your vaccine and booster, wash your hands, and support your neighborhood restaurants and shops.

We’re in this together, Philly.