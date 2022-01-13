On the to-do list this week: Monday is the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday. Plan to honor his legacy with volunteer activities and educational events this weekend.

On my personal to-do list: I’m catching up on Abbott Elementary, a new show on ABC by Philly native Quinta Brunson about a Philly public school.





Here is one highlight from our weekly events calendar:

💐 Shalimar Gardens: A Gem of Islamic Garden Design (Community / virtual) Designed to represent utopia on earth, the Shalimar Gardens in Pakistan are a breathtaking architectural feat. Take a virtual tour of these gorgeous gardens while learning more about the history, design, and vibrant plants on site. This virtual experience, organized by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, will be led by Iftikhar Ahmed, a descendant of the family who served as custodians to the gardens for over 300 years. ($25-$30, Jan. 19, 6-7 p.m., phsonline.org)



MLK Day is this coming Monday, Jan. 17 and there are many ways to honor his legacy throughout the Philadelphia area. You can sign up for one of the hundreds events that make up the annual Day of Service (meal-serving, neighborhood cleanups, donation drives, and more) or take part in an educational event that focuses on King’s work and legacy through readings, discussions, and special exhibitions. Here are some ways to honor King this weekend.



Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Eastern State Penitentiary

Eastern State Penitentiary is hosting both in-person and virtual programming this MLK Day. Students, activists, and the public will read and reflect on King’s Letter from a Birmingham Jail. Both virtual and in-person attendees can enjoy music and art inspired by the legacy of Dr. King. (Free, Jan. 17, 1:30-3:30 p.m., virtual and in-person, 2027 Fairmount Ave., easternstate.org)

MLK Weekend, African American Museum in Philadelphia

Admission to the African American Museum is free on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 17) and just $2 on Jan. 15 and 16. Advanced registration is required for in-person museum visits and its special weekend programming like art-making activities and a voter registration drive. Most holiday weekend events have been moved online, though, and include virtual events like a discussion with Robert Mayer, author of In the Name of Emmett Till, talks about the connection between art and activism, and more. (Free on Jan. 17, $2 on Jan. 15-16, 701 Vine St., aampmuseum.org)

Uhuru’s 25th Annual MLK Day

This community-centered volunteer project is back for its 25th year. Tune in online or attend in-person for a program featuring speakers, music, and more. Then, put on something warm and head out for a socially distanced outdoor volunteer project. Lunch will be provided for volunteers. (Free, Jan. 17, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 832 N. Broad St., eventbrite.com)

We are officially in full-blown winter — a time that needs to be embraced if you want to crack a smile through the coldest and darkest months of the year. Luckily, there are many ways to embrace the winter weather throughout the region thanks to nearby mountains, snow-covered national parks, and resorts that come alive when snow is falling. We have a guide to the best spots for skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, and snow tubing throughout the Philadelphia region.

And while this list includes all of the beloved ski mountains in the Poconos, it also includes national parks where you can borrow snowshoes to use for the day for free. So, even if you aren’t a winter sports enthusiast looking to go speeding down a mountain, you can find a way to spend your winter leisure time.



Plan a visit to City Hall to see the temporary Harriet Tubman – The Journey to Freedom sculpture, which will be on view through the end of March in celebration of Black History Month, Women’s History Month, and Tubman’s 200th birthday this March. There are also celebratory events happening throughout the winter — you can see a list of the events here.



A two-story fantasy-themed bar is opening in Center City this spring. It’s called The Cauldron Magical Pub and is inspired by the works of J.K. Rowling, C.S. Lewis, and J.R.R. Tolkien.