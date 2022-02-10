On the to-do list this week: Hi, Philly explorers. Valentine’s Day is just a few days away, and we have what you need, whether that’s a bouquet of flowers, tasty chocolates, or something to do.

On my personal to-do list: I’m spending time outside during this February warm spell. I’ll likely be heading out for an outdoor meal.

— Jillian Wilson

Where to buy flowers in Philadelphia

There’s no need to lean on national flower companies for your Philly-area flower deliveries this Valentine’s Day. There are many great local florists and flower subscription services that serve up some gorgeous blooms. We have a guide to the best florists, flower delivery services, and flower subscriptions in Philly and it’s helped me realize I may never need to order from a nationwide flower company again.

Here are a few of my favorites:

For a surprisingly affordable flower subscription: Germantown shop Pomelo has a flower subscription that’s just $24.95 per week and offers local delivery or pick-up. For next-day delivery: Place an order before 3 p.m. and Snapdragon Flowers will deliver next-day to most city zip codes. The arrangements here range from classic to vintage: choose from striking bouquets of bright snapdragons or seasonal blooms, or go for one of the shop’s teacup arrangements, with custom florals in vintage-style drinkware. For dried floral bouquets: Dried floral bouquets last for much longer than their water-needing, living alternatives. In addition to its wide array of fresh flowers, Vault + Vine in East Falls also sells beautiful dried floral arrangements that are ideal for all-year decor.

Winter toolkit

Weekend planner

Here is one highlight from our weekly events calendar:

❤️ Jinxed heART show (Shopping / in-person / music) The 13th annual Jinxed heART show is back. Stop by the popular vintage shop for an afternoon of local art, drinks, roast pig, and other refreshments. Proof of vaccination required. (Feb. 12, 5-9 p.m., 1915 Washington Ave., instagram.com)

Get some Valentine’s Day chocolate

Philadelphia has a long, sweet history with the chocolate industry. It started with the likes of Milton Hershey, who established his first candy store on Spring Garden Street in 1876, and continued with big names such as Asher’s and Whitman’s. But you’ll find other talented Philly chocolatiers putting out single-origin chocolate bars, intricate buttercreams, and hand-rolled truffles.

There are shops where you can purchase a peanut butter-filled chocolate bar decorated to look like Gritty, chocolate bars come spiced with flavors like coffee and cardamom, chocolate-dipped figs filled with whiskey ganache, and more. Here’s our guide to the best chocolate shops in Philadelphia.

Insta inspo

Lace up your running shoes. The lottery for the 2022 Broad Street run opens to the general public on Monday, Feb. 14. Those who want to take part in the 10-mile run will have until Feb. 28 to sign up. From there, runners will be selected to take part in this year’s race, which is slated for May 1. And, if you deferred your participation in 2020 or 2021, you have guaranteed entry to this year’s race.

🤓 A good thing to know

Many of us have been working from home for nearly two years. If you live outside of Philadelphia but work for a Philly-based company, you can request a city wage tax refund when filing your 2021 taxes. Here’s how to do it.