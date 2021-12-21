COVID-19 safety The omicron and delta variants are both circulating in the Philadelphia area and throughout the country as a whole.

are both circulating in the Philadelphia area and throughout the country as a whole. Even if you're vaccinated, it's still a good idea to use caution , including wearing a mask, and doing as much as possible outdoors.

, including wearing a mask, and doing as much as possible outdoors. Beginning January 3, Philly's new vaccine mandate goes into effect in spaces where people are eating and drinking. Stay safe; get vaccinated. i-circle_black

Another pandemic year is drawing to a close, and whether you’re happy to see it go or nervous about the next year to come, one thing’s for sure: It’s time to safely celebrate.

For many folks, in addition to fireworks and parties, that means plenty of food and drink — and preferably dishes you don’t have to prepare yourself.

Throughout the region, there are many bars and restaurants with special New Year’s dinner and brunch menus to help you ring in 2022.

Here, we’ve rounded up some restaurants in Philly, the suburbs, and New Jersey where you can say “good riddance” to 2021, and cautiously welcome 2022 — and you don’t even have to spin a noisemaker (or heat up the oven).

Here’s where to eat on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day in Philly, whether you’re looking for a multi-course feast or post-celebration pancakes.

Philadelphia

🗓 Dec. 31-Jan. 1; $48-$105 per person, dine in

Bank & Bourbon’s New Year’s Eve dinner is a three-courser with options like tuna crudo, crab bisque, whole branzino with a lobster reduction, roasted chicken with watercress salad, Montreal smoked short rib with horseradish crema, and filet mignon with creamed spinach — plus crème brûlée cheesecake or a chocolate crunch bar with peanut butter ice cream for dessert. And on New Year’s Day, try their brunch buffet for ricotta toast with fig jam, smoked salmon, herb-roasted flat iron steak, made-to-order omelets and more.

📍 1200 Market St., 📞 215-231-7300, 🌐 bankandbourbon.com, 📷 @BankAndBourbon

🗓 Dec. 31; Prices vary, dine in

Northern Liberties’ Figo has complimentary champagne for New Year’s Eve diners, plus a number of holiday specials including a 16-ounce bone-in ribeye, jumbo shrimp cocktail, crab cake, grilled calamari, and vegetable lasagna — plus special drink options like make-your-own boozy soda . Choose between indoor dining, or one of their seasonal, heated igloos.

📍 1033 N. 2nd St., 📞 267-245-9625, 🌐 figoitalian.com, 📷 @FigoItalian

🗓 Dec. 31; $95 per person, dine in

Fork’s epic New Year’s Eve dinner includes buckwheat brioche with smoked butter and caviar, red and golden beets with persimmon and puffed rice, Spanish mackerel crudo and trout roe, grilled spatchcocked qual with Brussels sprouts, seared octopus with rutabaga tartare and chorizo, and freekeh-sunflower risotto with black truffles. For the entrée, there’s monkfish with scallops and sauce Americaine, whole dorade for two, porchetta with cassoulet beans and kimchi, and shaved root veggies in a sunchoke ragù. Need something sweet? There’s coconut custard and miso-braised apples, too.

📍 306 Market St., 📞 215-625-9425, 🌐 forkrestaurant.com, 📷 @ForkRestaurant

🗓 Dec. 31; $150 per person, dine in and take out

Chef Christopher Kearse’s Old City spot has a French-themed disco dance party on New Year’s eve with a la carte offerings like steak fries, oysters on the half shell, caviar bao buns, escargot, and black truffle beignets for folks looking to eat out. Or, you can grab their “Black Truffle NYE Takeout” package to party at home with a five-course meal that includes black truffle, lobster and artichoke bisque, whole roasted hen of the woods mushroom with truffled and smoke ricotta, black truffle polenta tortelloni with poached lobster, 72-hour braised short rib with black truffle bordelaise, and French rum cake for dessert.

📍 233 Chestnut St., 📞 215-644-9395, 🌐 forsythiaphilly.com, 📷 @Forsythia_Philly

🗓 Dec. 31; $140 per package, take out

Celebrate the New Year at home with High Street’s special holiday dinner kit for two. This one includes a cacio e pepe pasta kit, caviar with buckwheat crepes, and a millionaire’s shortbread tart, plus any a la carte you’d like to add on. Order via their page on Tock.

📍 101 S. 9th St., 📞 215-625-0988, 🌐 highstreetonmarket.com, 📷 @HighStPhilly

🗓 Dec. 31; $60 per person (two-person minimum), dine in

Chef Kevin Yanaga’s Fishtown sushi spot has an okonomi (or “whatever you’d like”) special for New Year’s Eve that runs across seven courses. You’ll choose one menu item from its small, ramen, robata, sushi maki, sashimi, chirashi, and sides categories, and get some complimentary black sesame ice cream — and a champagne toast — on top if it. Sake pairings for each course are available for an additional fee.

📍1832 Frankford Ave., 📞 267-310-3554, 🌐 byyanaga.com, 📷 @IzakayaByYanaga

🗓 Dec. 30-31; $150 per person, dine in

Chef Ari Miller has an eight-course New Year’s celebration planned in partnership with The Gefilteria’s Jeffrey Yoskowitz and Rhonda Saltzman of Second Daughter Baking Co. This Jewish food-focused feast includes bone broth with crowder peas, mock chopped liver with seeded potato chips, Yoskowitz’s fermented challah kneydl (matzo ball) with a herring cream sauce, pretzeled sweet potato latkes, kasha and bowties with horseradish butter sauce, a Hanukkah goose, Slivovitz water ice, and a yet-to-be-named dessert from Saltzman.

📍 100 Morris St., 📞 215-377-9466, 🌐 musiphilly.com, 📷 @MusiPhilly

🗓 Dec. 31; $125 per person, dine in

It’s a full-on pizza party at Fishtown’s Pizzeria Beddia, which celebrates the holiday with all-you-can-eat pizza, hoagies, and special plates, plus a negroni fountain, live music from the Snacktime Philly Brass Band, and a champagne toast to welcome 2022. Advance tickets, which are required to attend, are available through Resy.

📍 1313 N. Lee St., 📞 267-928-2256, 🌐 pizzeriabeddia.com, 📷 @PizzaCamp

🗓 Dec. 31-Jan. 1; Prices vary, dine in

On New Year’s Eve, Positano has a special dinner menu that features a la carte dishes like grilled octopus, tuna tartare, branzino filet, veal saltimbocca, squid ink linguine, seafood risotto, lobster arancini, and a whole lot more. Then, on New Year’s Day, they’re serving up a brunch menu promising Belgian waffles, Grand Marnier French toast, smoked salmon flatbreads, zucchini crab cakes, shrimp cocktail, and more — plus bottomless mimosas and sangria.

📍 212 Walnut St., 📞 215-238-0499, 🌐 positanocoast.net, 📷 @PositanoCoastPhilly

🗓 Dec. 31-Jan. 2; prices vary, dine in

New Year’s brunch with a side of fine art, anyone? This upscale spot inside the Philadelphia Museum of Arthas a weekend-long holiday brunch in honor of 2022, just in case you need an extra day or two to recoup from your celebration. This one features specials including ricotta pancakes, fried chicken and Belgian waffles, a Kennett Square mushroom frittata, and smoked salmon and avocado tartine.

📍2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., 📞 215-684-7990, 🌐 philamuseum.org/visit/dining#stir, 📷 @PhilaMuseum

🗓 Dec. 31-Jan. 1; $75-$150 per person (NYE) or $18.99-$24.99 per plate (NYD), dine in

Twisted Tail’s “Burlesque & Blues Masquerade” party on New Year’s Eve includes a three-course, prix fixe dinner with plates like foie gras mousse, smoke wagyu beef carpaccio, short rib ravioli with chanterelle mushrooms, burrata with sundried tomato jam, grilled swordfish skewers, duck breast cassoulet, center-cut prime rib with wild mushrooms, and blue bay mussels in a white wine tomato broth. Or, you can keep it simple on New Year’s Day with their “What’s the Catch?” fish and chips pop up, which offers your choice of fish (cod, haddock, or catch of the day) and batter (beer batter, spicy, or lemon and parsley).

📍 509 S. 2nd St., 📞 215-558-2471, 🌐 thetwistedtail.com, 📷 @TwistedTailPHL

🗓 Dec. 31-Jan. 1; Prices vary, dine in

Head to this former whiskey blending house in Fishtown for a few luxe specials on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Offerings include golden osetra caviar with dill crème fraîche and crispy potato, and seared Norwegian langoustine with lemon and Liguarian olive oil — as well as the addition of Périgord black truffle shavings to any dish you choose.

📍 1355 N. Front St., 📞 215-291-1355, 🌐 wmmulherinssons.com, 📷 @WMMulherinsSons

Philadelphia Suburbs

🗓 Dec. 31; $125 per person (plus $65 for wine pairings), dine in

Top Chef winner Nicholas Elmi’s latest project is celebrating the holiday in style with a five-course menu. Dishes here include sake-cured Hamachi crudo served with crispy rice, poached lobster with brown butter citrus beurre blanc, winter truffle tagliatelle with oyster cream and white truffles shaved table-side, stuffed sole with celery root and Meyer lemon, and roasted dry-aged strip loin. Then, it all wraps up with a dark chocolate cremeux with malt and pretzel.

📍 611 Righters Ferry Rd., Bala Cynwyd, 📞 484-434-8766, 🌐 larkpa.com, 📷 @Lark_PA

🗓 Dec. 31; Prices vary, dine in

Philly restaurateur Avram Hornik headed out to the ‘burbs earlier this year with Lola’s Garden, which has a New Year’s Eve menu in addition to its regular menu on New Year’s Eve. Specials include oysters on the half shell with champagne mignonettes, black truffle flatbread with roasted mushroom ricotta, hazelnut-crusted halibut with roasted butternut squash, and roasted filet mignon with black truffle butter and red wine jus. And if you just want to drink in 2022, there’s a late-night happy hour from 9 p.m. to midnight, plus a complimentary champagne toast when the ball drops.

📍51 St. Georges Rd., Ardmore, 📞 484-412-8011, 🌐 lolasgardenrestaurant.com, 📷 @LolasGardenArdmore

🗓 Jan. 1; $79.99 per person, dine in

Newly opened in the former Olde Stone Church in New Hope, this spot from Marsha Brown rings in the New Year with a hearty brunch and music from jazz saxophonist Aaron Quarterman. Here, you’ll find carving stations with prime rib and fresh gravlax, scrambled eggs, yogurt and berry parfaits, a slew of traditional sides, and your choice of dish brunch dishes like eggs Benedict, Iberico bacon-gruyere omelettes, and more. Oh, and one bloody Mary or mimosa is included.

📍 15 S. Main St., New Hope, 📞 215-862-7044, 🌐 oldestonenewhope.com, 📷 @OldestoneNewHope

🗓 Dec. 31; $145 per person, dine in

New Hope’s Stella is taking it back to the Roaring 20′s with their New Year’s Eve soirée, which includes a four-course dinner from Chef Michael O’Halloran, plus hors d’oeuvres and a French dessert buffet. The menu includes a creamy mussel soup, white asparagus caviar, truffled duck liver mousse (or a wild mushroom pate), and butter-poached halibut (or filet mignon). For dessert, you’ll find pots de crème, fruit tarts, white chocolate cheesecake, and more.

📍 50 S. Main St., New Hope, 📞 267-740-2691, 🌐 stellanewhope.com, 📷 @StellaNewHope

🗓 Order by Dec. 27 for pickup on Dec. 30-31; Prices vary, take out

Even if you didn’t make reservations a year in advance for one of this Kennett Square-based institution’s highly sought-after tasting dinners, don’t worry – you can still eat their food in the comfort of your own home. They’re running a holiday catering menu that includes offerings like scone trays and croissant boxes for breakfast, mini sandwich platters (think ham and brie or chicken salad with almonds) and crab cake bites for snacking, braised brisket and shrimp risotto for the main course, and raspberry swirl cheesecake and Bûche De Noël for dessert.

📍 102 W. State St., Kennett Square, 📞 610-444-8255, 🌐 talulastable.com, 📷 @TalulasTable

Delaware and New Jersey

🗓 Dec. 31; $100 per person, dine in

Chef Alex A. Daku’s Amici, which recently relocated to an 1859 Colonial farmhouse in Cherry Hill, has a four-course holiday menu with plenty of choices. It starts with family-style antipasta and Caprese salad, then moves on to your choice of lobster bisque soup, calamari fritti, burrata and prosciutto salad, broccoli rabe and sausage, or roasted beet salad. For the main course, there’s filet mignon, chicken breast with shrimp and crabmeat in a white wine lemon sauce, branzino filet with a lemon caper sauce, halibut with artichokes, a 16-ounce veal chop with a porcini mushroom sauce, or pappardelle lobster. And for dessert, choose from tiramisu, chocolate cake, cannoli, or limoncello mascarpone cake.

📍312 Kresson Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ, 📞 856-354-1500, 🌐 amicinj.com, 📷 @AmiciNJ

🗓 Dec. 31; $125 per person, dine in

After closing up shop in Philly in 2020, Richard and Christina Cusack brought their June BYOB to Collingswood earlier this year — and now they’re welcoming 2022 with a five-course tasing menu. It starts with oysters and osetra caviar and persimmon mignonettes, followed by roasted escargot with bone marrow stuffing and chanterelle mushrooms. Next up is turbot soufflé with saffron lobster sauce, and tournedos Rossini with seared foie gras. And for dessert, there’s Gâteau de Crêpes with dark chocolate mousse and crème anglaise.

📍 690 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ, 📞 856-240-7041, 🌐 junebyob.com, 📷 @JuneBYOB

🗓 Dec. 31; $65-$75 per person or $150 per package, dine in and take out

Wilmington folks can ring in the New Year at Le Cavalier with a three-course menu that includes foie gras mousse with blood orange marmalade, bavette au poivre, and poussin chicken with chestnut tarator and barberry pilaf, plus chocolate mousse or Gâteau Millasson (flan with rosé-poached pear) for dessert. If you’re staying home, their four-person take out package comes with an ounce of caviar and a dozen blini, black truffle and maitake duxelles, chocolate truffles, and some Marie Weiss champagne.

📍 42 W. 11th St., Wilmington, Del., 📞 302-594-3154, 🌐 lecavalierde.com, 📷 @LeCavalierDE

