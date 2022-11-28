With another Thanksgiving in the bag, I’m looking to treat myself to a new Filipino project from a community favorite, rooftop cocktails and a stroll down the Schuylkill. This week, chef Chance Anies of Tabachoy, sets up a residency at the Kimmel Cultural Campus, while Jersey’s own Danny Childs’ mixes wintry, botanical cocktails at the W Philadelphia. And before the winter chill sets in, we’re also taking a look at Philly Girls Walk Club, an IRL social group that brings the meme-ified “hot girl walk” to Philly’s streets.

Eat

You might notice Filipino pork-stuffed lumpia, pandesal, rice congee, pancit palabok with pork bolognese and shrimp, sweet banana spring rolls and more on the ever-evolving menu at Volvér on the Kimmel Cultural Campus. That’s because Chance Anies of Tabachoy is chef Jose Garces’ next Chef in Residence, following the likes of chefs Ruben “Big Rube” Harley, Jennifer Zavala, Kiki Aranita and others). Anies, cooking now through Jan. 8 while he also opens the first brick-and-mortar location of Tabachoy, serves childhood favorites alongside chef Garces’ signature Portuguese-inspired dishes.

“I chose these dishes because I grew up eating (them) with my family,” Anies said in a statement. “Eating arroz caldo meant it was football season, and we’d enjoy it in front of the TV most Sundays in the winter. Lumpia was the prized dish at any party, where you’d eat them by the boatload.”

📍 300 S. Broad St., 📞 215-670-2302, 🌐 philadelphia.volverrestaurant.com

Drink

Atop the W Philadelphia, a secret garden with garden-to-glass cocktails awaits you. In this winter botanical wonderland, Danny Childs of Farm and Fisherman Tavern in Cherry Hill pours out his passion for foraging and fermentation. Sip on the Pepita Nog, a Jamaican rum and Oloroso sherry horchata-like concoction, or the Pine Barrens Negroni with amaro featuring ingredients Childs foraged from the Pinelands.. Each drink is a labor of love by the South Jersey barman, even the non-alcoholic ones — the dry cranberry ginger ale features spontaneously fermented pine tips, a fizzy drink that tastes like a fresh cut Christmas tree.

The Secret List is open to the public from Dec. 2 to 4 and Dec. 9 to 11. No RSVP or ticket necessary — just show up in your coziest clothes. Hours are Friday and Saturday 4 to 8 p.m. in Secret Garden, followed by a vinyl DJ set in WET Bar and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

📍 1439 Chestnut St., 📞 215-709-8000, 🌐 marriott.com/en-us/hotels/phlwh-w-philadelphia/overview

Do

On Saturday, join Philly Girls Who Walk for a three-mile stroll down the Schuylkill River. Show up at 10 a.m. behind the Art Museum and take the hour-long walk with fellow walkers. The group, which was created to build a safe community for all (it’s a lady-centric club but open to anyone), encourages you to make new friends while you get your steps in. Follow the social media account for more info, GroupMe for chatting and scheduling carpools.

🌐 instagram.com/phillygirlswhowalk