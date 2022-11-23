“What’s new to take my friends visiting from out of town?”

“I’m originally from Philly and I’m coming home. Tell me what’s opened that I need to try?”

Questions, questions.

Here are some answers, followed by a sampling of restaurants on the way in the next two months or so.

For the first time in decades, you and your guests cannot make a pilgrimage to Jim’s Steaks or Melrose Diner. Both landmarks were shuttered by fires in July and won’t reopen till 2023. (If you want alternatives, I’ll suggest Brazas BBQ Chicken, a half-block from Jim’s at 326 South St. for Peruvian-style chicken, and HomeGrown Coffee at 1515 Porter St., whose diner offerings are not too far off from the Melrose.) Also, Royal Tavern at 937 E. Passyunk Ave. is still in its pandemic-era slumber, with no announced date of return.

You also need to know that Cavanaugh’s Rittenhouse is not where you left it. Over the summer, it moved a block west into a new building.

What’s new

Algorithm (705 E. Passyunk Ave., Queen Village): Vegan food-truckers have opened a casual brick-and-mortar right off Fifth and South Streets in the mosaic-clad building that formerly housed Keshet Kitchen. Mostly takeout.

Brickette Lounge (1339 Pottstown Pike, West Chester): Barbecue, live country music, and line dancing is the concept of this recently rehabbed honky-tonk near West Chester, under new owners.

Char & Stave (8441 Germantown Ave., Chestnut Hill): The coffee roastery/cafe/cocktail bar from Bluebird Distilling founder Jared Adkins is starting with a pop-up from Nov. 26 to Jan. 4 that precedes the spring 2023 grand opening. Get a cup of coffee, a cocktail, or a bottle for gifting.

Doro Bet (4533 Baltimore Ave., West Philadelphia): Ethiopian-inspired fried chicken? Yes, please. Big news for the gluten-free and halal crowds, too.

Dua Mediterranean Kitchen (1000 W. Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr): Chef Bledar Istrefi of Mount Airy’s Trattoria Moma has gone to the Main Line for a second BYOB, in the former Tin Lizard Brewing Co.

El Chingon (1524 S. 10th St., South Philadelphia): Mexican cemitas and tacos from a chef with a sterling baking background. BYOB.

Fiore Rosso (914 Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr): Marc Vetri’s Main Line Italian steakhouse splurge.

Fitz on 4th (743 S. Fourth St., South Philadelphia): Vegan bar-restaurant at Fourth and Fitzwater Streets specializing in small plates; good for gluten-free patrons.

Grace & Proper (941 S. Eighth St., South Philadelphia): Vintage-chic Euro bar in a 100-year-old pharmacy from the couple behind Hawthornes and Tio Flores.

Grand Palace (612 Washington Ave., South Philadelphia): Dim sum from rolling carts (and drinks), seven days a week.

Honeysuckle Provisions (310 S. 48th St., West Philadelphia): Chefs Omar Tate and Cybille St.Aude-Tate are in the early weeks of their grocery store/takeout that focuses on the values of nourishment and reclamation of Black food traditions and cultural aesthetics.

Jollibee (7340 Bustleton Ave., Northeast Philadelphia): The Filipino fast-food giant draws crowds at its first Philadelphia location for fried chicken and spaghetti.

Jomon Japanese BBQ (1310 Walnut St., Center City Philadelphia): Fun tabletop cooking experience, aimed at parties of two or four, with soju towers and other drinks.

Kalaya (4 W. Palmer St., Fishtown/Kensington): Chef “Nok” Suntaranon’s shiny new Thai kitchen and bar, which won awards as a small BYOB in South Philadelphia. Opens Nov. 29.

Luna BYOB (227 S. 20th St., Rittenhouse): Two veterans of the Italian restaurant Casta Diva have taken over, turning it into a charming date-night BYOB destination.

Matines Cafe (89 Bethlehem Pike, Chestnut Hill): A French couple does the all-day cafe thing near the Chestnut Hill East train station.

Paulie Gee’s Soul City Slice Shop (412 S. 13th St., Washington Square West): The Brooklyn pizza hero’s old-school bar-pizzeria is just the ticket for nostalgists. Peruse the vinyl and shoot some pool while you’re at it.

Pearl & Mary (114 S. 13th St., Washington Square West): The Schulson Collective’s oyster bar at 13th and Sansom, sharing a block with Sampan and Graffiti Bar, Double Knot, and Alpen Rose and across from its new restaurant Prunella.

Pietramala (614 N. Second St., Northern Liberties): Chef Ian Graye’s Italian-inspired vegan cooking in an intimate storefront. BYOB.

Pizza Wheel (314 Old York Rd., Jenkintown): West Avenue Grille’s offshoot offers brick-oven pizza, salads, and Italian entrees in a family-friendly dining room.

The Pullman (39 Morris Ave., Bryn Mawr): The former Tango at the Bryn Mawr train station has been upgraded into an expansive, old-fashioned rail-theme bar-restaurant with an O.G. menu, cozy dining nooks, and live music.

Redcrest Kitchen (625 S. Sixth St., Queen Village-Bella Vista): Lots going on at this smartly appointed, warm-vibed bar-restaurant on the corner of Sixth and Bainbridge: small grocery section, fried chicken to go during the day, food and drinks in the evening.

Restaurant Aleksandar (126 S. 19th St., Rittenhouse): Modern Slavic is the concept at this upscale bar-restaurant in the former V Street.

Rosy’s Cafe (2218 Walnut St., Rittenhouse): A breakfast/lunch cafe offshoot of Rosy’s Taco Bar two doors away, with made-to-order tacos, tortas, and aromatic drinks. Open daily from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Roxanne (912 Christian St., South Philadelphia): Chef Alexandra Holt keeps it fresh in her buzzy Italian Market BYOB with eight-course, $75 tasting menus of daring plates that change frequently.

Sakartvelo (705 Chestnut St., Historic District): Two Georgian citizens met 15 years ago at the U.S. embassy in Tbilisi while securing visas and now own a casual BYOB serving a wide menu including Acharuli khachapuri. (Also: There’s new and unrelated Saami Somi, serving Georgian food with a more casual bent at Reading Terminal Market.)

Tabachoy (932 S. 10th St., South Philadelphia): Chance Anies is aiming for the first week of December for the brick-and-mortar version of his cart. He’s advertising “lighthearted, heavy-bellied Filipino cuisine.”

Taco Heart (1001 E. Passyunk Ave., South Philadelphia): Austin-style breakfast tacos made to order from housemade flour tortillas star at this newcomer off of Seventh Street and Washington Avenue.

Tresini (504 N. Bethlehem Pike, Amber): Vetri alumnus Brad Daniels’ pastas and seafood dishes shine in a rustic setting in a stone building just outside of Ambler.

Tulip Wine & Pasta (2302 E. Norris St., Fishtown): A hip collab between WayVine Wines and Jason Cichonski of Attico and Messina Social Club has chef Alex Beninato creating small plates and pastas to pair with the drinks.

Twenty One Pips (24 Cricket Ave., Ardmore): Fun in the form of board games, as well as food and drinks. It’s the sibling of Philadelphia’s Thirsty Dice.

Opening kind of soon

Bagels & Co. (1526 Sansom St.): The growing bagel shop is taking the former Goldie space. (With Kismet Bagels opening a block and a half away, is this the first round, as it were, of a bagel war?)

Bar Lizette (7152 Germantown Ave., Mount Airy): Rob Pelszynski of Mount Airy Tap Room is planning what he calls “an elevated yet approachable” bar serving drinks and Alsatian-inspired cuisine.

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop (3400 Lancaster Ave., University City): Dumpling dispensed from an Automat-style vending machine. It’s better than it sounds. A second Philly location is being teed up for 308 South St.

Carbon Copy (701 S. 50th St., West Philadelphia): Kyle Wolak and Brendon Boudwin are opening a brewery and pub on the former site of Dock Street’s West Philadelphia brewpub. The flatbreads will continue.

Ground Provisions (1388 Old Wilmington Pike, West Chester): Rich Landau and Kate Jacoby of Vedge are venturing out to the countryside with a plant-based market-restaurant in the former Innkeeper’s Kitchen at Dilworthtown.

Kismet Bagels (1700 Sansom St., Rittenhouse): The fast-growing bagel shop is planning to roll out its second location during the week of Dec. 5. A bialy stand is on the way to Reading Terminal Market.

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar (1721 Chestnut St., Rittenhouse): The syndicated sushi spot seems nearly ready to go across from Gran Caffe L’Aquila.

Martorano’s Prime (inside Rivers Casino, 1001 N. Delaware Ave., Fishtown): The colorful Steve Martorano comes home to open a steakhouse.

Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao (Towne Place at Garden State Park, 901 Haddonfield Rd., Cherry Hill): The first location outside of New York for the Michelin-recommended soup dumpling specialist from New York.

Ristorante Lucca (144 Route 130, Bordentown): Piano bar, upscale vibe, Italian-speaking waiters. Capiche?