There’s a weird limbo between Christmas and New Year’s. Your Christmas tree is still lit, but torn wrapping paper sits where presents once were. Meanwhile, the clock is counting down to 2023. To pass time before the new year, I say get out there and finish 2022 on a high note. This week, head to the Italian Market for a holiday dinner party, sip on bubbly at Le Caveau on New Year’s Eve, and laugh the year away at Punch Line Philly.

Eat

What if your friend invited you to a holiday dinner party where a local chef serves a curated menu? Daniel Solway is that friend, whose passion project Santé offers dinners at his home in the Italian Market.

On Thursday, he collaborates with Chef T Wilson of the former Musi BYOB, K’Far and other local spots for a festive feast. Dive into winter scallop crudo, roasted carrots and labneh, polenta and wagyu, a dessert cart served with coquito for $75. Add beverage pairings for $45. Or enjoy both for $120. Plus, Solway pours sparkling sauvignon blanc into your mouth from a porrón, a traditional Spanish drinking vessel, during the party.

Come in your ugly sweaters or glittery gala ware — there’s no strict dress code.

“It’s eclectic, but it’s also whatever the holidays mean to you,” Solway said. RSVP online; an after hours party with light fare can be expected for those who can’t make the dinner — reach out via Instagram or email for more details.

📍Italian Market, 🌐 santephilly.com, 📷 santephl

Drink

End the year sipping on Champagne and snacking on caviar at Fancy, Frenchie Fête on New Year’s Eve at Le Caveau, the wine bar upstairs at The Good King Tavern. Indulge in the caviar service with brioche toast, osetra caviar and crème fraîche, as a variety of Champagne and sparkling wine is poured by-the-glass. There’s also a stacked selection of bubbles by-the-bottle, plus a knowledgeable team to talk details. With no reservations needed and pay as you dine, you’re free to come and go as you please at this low pressure, intimate shin-dig — don’t miss the complimentary midnight toast.

Note: For parties four or more, reservations are available upon request. Call The Good King Tavern for details.

📍 614 S. 7th St., 📞 215-625-3700, 🌐 lecaveaubar.com, 📷 lecaveaubar

Do

Looking for a laugh? Check out Really Funny Comedians (Who Happen to Be Women) at the Punch Line.

Known for her monotone delivery and outrageous one liners, Jessica McGuinn — who goes by Finessica — joins Rachel Peters, Daphne London and Allie Mae on stage this Wednesday.

“You can expect the show to be a great night out with a line up of ladies that’re crushing in the Philly comedy scene,” she said.

Grab your drinks at the Callback Bar, starting at 5 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. and show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $17 to $24. The show is for ages 21 and up. There is a two drink minimum required per person. Buy tickets online.

📍33 E Laurel St., 🌐 punchlinephilly.com, 📷 punchlinephilly