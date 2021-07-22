The (belated) 2020 Tokyo Olympics are here, running from July 23 to Aug. 8, with the always-exciting opening ceremony kicking things off on Friday, July 23, at 6:55 a.m. Eastern Time — and for those who aren’t awake at that time, it will be replayed at 7:30 p.m.

Since the games are taking place in Tokyo, which is 13 hours ahead of Eastern Time, it’s important to remember that not all games will be streamed live (unless you’re watching in the middle of the night), so it’s a good idea to call bars ahead of time to be sure they’ll be showing replays of competitions.

» READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the Tokyo Olympics

Many of the area’s sports bars are showing the games on their multiple televisions, so you can easily cheer on your favorite Olympic teams and athletes.

If you don’t have cable or are looking to cheer on the athletes outside of your home, here are bars that are showing the Olympic Games.

» READ MORE: The biggest outdoor bar and restaurants in Philly

This favorite, historic Center City bar has high-definition televisions and projector screens throughout its two-floor space that’ll be showing the big Olympic Games, including gymnastics, swimming, and soccer. Specials like the gold medal mimosa and the red-white-and-bleu burger will be available throughout the Olympics.

📍 1310 Drury St., 📞 215-735-5562, 🌐 mcgillins.com, 📷 @mcgillinsoldealehouse

Fado is the city’s resident soccer bar, so it’s only natural that Olympic soccer matches, in addition to the opening ceremony, special matches, and smaller Olympic competitions, will be shown on the many televisions that fill the bar. The crowds that pack Fado are true, high-energy sports fans, making this spot an excellent one for an exhilarating game-watching experience.

📍 1500 Locust St., 📞 215-893-9700, 🌐 fadoirishpub.com, 📷 @fadoirishpub

This tight-knit watering hole off South Street has both indoor and outdoor TVs and a fun, loud crowd that cares about sports. The pub has many TVs, so if your desired Olympic event isn’t being shown, you can always ask the bartender to flip it on.

📍611 S. Third St., 📞 215-574-9495, 🌐 onealspub.com

The seasonal sister bar to Sto’s (a couple doors down), this festive Market Street lot boasts seven large flat-screen TVs on which to watch the games. Go for the backyard hangout kind of vibe with affordable drinks: All drinks are $8 or under.

📍240 Market St., 📞 267-687-8653, 🌐 oldcitybeergarden.com, 📷 @ocbeergarden

There are eight televisions inside and five televisions outside at this Fairmount watering hole, making it a solid option for Olympic game-watching. They also have $5 citywides, in addition to a range of craft beer.

📍1940 Green St., 📞 215-241-6776, 🌐 greenroomphiladelphia.com, 📷 @thegreenroomphilly

Center City denizens can fan out at this corner Rittenhouse bar. There are 11 screens on two floors inside, and a solid menu of cheap tacos and wings. While there, check out the wall of forgotten credit cards.

📍1903 Chestnut St., 📞 215-564-0914, 🌐 drinkersrittenhouse.com, 📷 @drinkerspub

» READ MORE: Craft breweries in Pennsylvania worth a day trip

There are 11 televisions throughout University City’s New Deck Tavern, and the Olympics will be playing on at least many of the screens for excited events-watchers. But, if your desired sport isn’t on the TV, just ask a staffer to turn it on.

📍3408 Sansom St., 📞 215-386-4600, 🌐 newdecktavern.com, 📷 @newdecktavern

The twin Center City bars sporting a nautical theme have TVs throughout, and the Olympics will be on for those looking to cheer on their favorite team from skyscraper-surrounded Center City bars.

📍1511 Locust St. and 1801 JFK Blvd., 📞 215-732-5797 and 267-928-4297, 🌐 misconducttavern.com, 📷 @misconductphl

Not one to be kept down, the network of Irish sports bars is all set up for watching the Olympic Games at both its Rittenhouse and Headhouse Square locations.

Headhouse: 📍421 S. Second St., 📞 215-928-9307,🌐 cavsheadhouse.com, 📷 @cavsheadhouse

Rittenhouse: 📍1823 Sansom St., 📞 215-665-9500 🌐 cavsrittenhouse.com, 📷 @cavsritt

The many televisions throughout Landmark Americana are ready to stream the Olympics for City Avenue, University City, and Glassboro, N.J., dwellers, and sound can be turned on for the larger competitions like swimming and gymnastics.

University City: 📍3333 Market St., 📞 215-222-4500, 🌐 landmarkamericana.com, 📷 @landmarkuniversitycity

City Line Ave.: 📍 2481 N. 54th St., 📞 610-660-2100, 🌐 landmarkamericana.com, 📷 @landmarkcl

Glassboro, N.J.: 📍 1 Mullica Hill Rd.,📞 856-863-6600, 🌐 landmarkamericana.com, 📷 @landmarkgboro

These spots — one in Fishtown, one in Passyunk — have screens inside that are slated to show the Olympics. In Fishtown, there’s a projector screen with 10 televisions dotting the bar. In East Passyunk, TV screens are lined up behind the bar.

📍100 E. Girard Ave. and 1231 E. Passyunk Ave., 🌐 garagephilly.com, 📷 @garagefishtown and @garagephilly

It’s first-come, first-served at this Queen Village spot, with TVs both inside and out to watch sports.

📍 784 S. Third St., 📞 215-922-8484, 🌐 newwavecafe.com, 📷 @thenewwavecafe

Billed as “Chinatown’s only sports bar,” Bar-Ly has both indoor and outdoor seating to watch the games. The bar has 37 TVs, a wide draft beer selection, and a menu that includes Chinese food, pizza, and sandwiches.

📍101 N. 11th St., 📞 215-922-2688 🌐 bar-ly.com

Watch Olympic events on the billboard-sized television on the patio of Xfinity Live! Take note: When there’s a competing Phillies game (or a UFC fight), Olympics events will still be shown, but just on smaller TVs throughout the building.

📍1100 Pattison Ave., 📞 267-534-4264, 🌐 xfinitylive.com, 📷 @xfinitylive_xl

Sutton’s

This low-key spot in the Ludlow neighborhood, created by a longtime Fergie’s Pub bartender, has outdoor seating in front and on its back patio where you can watch Olympics events, and TVs inside as well. Make a reservation to get a prime spot.

📍1706 N. Fifth St., 📞 267-534-4151, 🌐 suttonsphilly.com, 📷 @suttonsphilly

Sports is always on at Tradesman’s in Midtown Village, so you can count on this bar for Olympics streaming throughout the events, both the major competitions and the smaller ones.

📍1322 Chestnut St., 📞 267-457-3994, 🌐 tradesmansphl.com, 📷 @tradesmansphl

Old City shuts down Second Street on the weekends, allowing this Irish bar to spread out and mount its flat-screens high above the crowd for unobstructed viewing and run a big-screen projector inside.

📍123 Chestnut St., 📞 215-733-0300, 🌐 ploughstars.com, 📷 @theploughphilly

The two Pennsylvania locations of this Baltimore-born bar have lots of TVs, indoors and out, to watch the Olympic Games.

📍582 S. Bethlehem Pike, Fort Washington and 307 Horsham Rd., 📞 215-948-3329 and 267-282-5508, 🌐 magerkspub.com

The Philly sports bar empire that started in Mayfair screens events inside and out at all of its locations. You’re obviously ordering some Crabfries as you cheer on the athletes.

📍 19 locations, including Drexel Hill, Warrington, Audubon, Pa., and Marlton, N.J., 🌐 chickiesandpetes.com, 📷 @chickiesandpetes

» READ MORE: Live your best life in Philly: Read our most useful stories here