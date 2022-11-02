Philly sports are continuing to dominate this year. And if you weren’t lucky enough to snag a World Series ticket, you didn’t strike out.

With drink specials, activities and blow-up TV screens, check out where you can cheer on the Phillies with sips, food, and a ton of open space. For each game in the series, the first pitch will be at 8:03 p.m. And don’t forget, this Thursday, the World Series game will overlap with the Eagles game — that means twice the celebrations and libations.

A neighborhood staple since 1933, the Green Room is a dedicated sports bar, pub, and billiard. As the Phillies advance through the series, Green Room will have one outside screen where fans can watch the game.

📍1940 Green St., 🌐 greenroomphiladelphia.com, 📞 215-241-6776.

Less than a mile away from Citizens Bank Park, Philadium will have two TVs for folks looking to watch outside. Tables will be given on a first come first served basis. Make sure to get there with enough time.

📍1631 Packer Ave., 🌐 philadium.com, 📞 215-271-2337.

On the corner of Spring Garden and 16th St., Kelliann’s Bar keeps picnic benches and tables on the side and front of the building all year long. Their televisions are usually inside, but for the World Series they will have a screen outside.

📍1549 Spring Garden St., 🌐 kellianns.com, 📞 215-563-6990, ⚾ $3 bud light cans and $12 Miller light buckets.

This Northeast Irish pub has an outside patio set up with a TV to watch the series. They have heaters in case you get chilly, and a cornhole game to pass the time as the game starts.

📍10253 Bustleton Ave., 🌐 facebook.com, 📞 215-676-7282, ⚾ $3 Miller lights and $15 wings.

This nautical theme bar has three locations in Philadelphia screening the games. But, if you are in the mood for having a skyscraper view while the Phillies and Eagles play, the Logan Square location of Misconduct Tavern will let you catch the game on their patio.

📍1801 JFK Blvd., 🌐misconducttavern.com, 📞 267-928-4297, ⚾ $3 hotdogs.

Off South Street, O’Neal’s has a cozy back patio with six tables for folks to watch the game. It’s a first come, first serve set up, so make sure to get there early enough to get a table.

📍611 S. Third St., 🌐 onealspub.com, 📞 215-574-9495, ⚾ $4.50 beers, and $1 hotdogs.

If you can’t watch the game at Citizens Bank Park, but still want to experience the atmosphere of the Phillie’s scene, go to Xfinity Live’s patio. Their billboard-sized television will be screening the game. Reserve a table ahead of time.

📍1100 Pattison Ave, 🌐 xfinitylive.com, 📞 267-534-4264.

The Philly sports bar empire has 4 locations around town. Folks can watch the game on a 14-foot screen at their South Philly location. But if you are hoping to eat some Crabfries and sit outside, the Roosevelt Blv. location is offering just that.

📍11000 Roosevelt Blvd., 🌐 chickiesandpetes.com, 📞 215-856-9890.

People in Queen Village can catch the game at New Wave Café. There are no promotions for the series, but you can still enjoy the match on the two televisions screens they will have outside.

📍 784 S. 3rd St., 🌐 newwavecafe.com, 📞 215-922-8484.

Yards Brewing Co.

Yards has been brewing beers in Philly since 1994. Although they don’t have screens outside the Spring Garden location, the TVs are big enough for the outside tables to see the game.

📍500 Spring Garden St., 🌐 yardsbrewing.com, 📞 215-525-0175, ⚾ $5 Philly star lime beers on game days.