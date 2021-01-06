If your will is handwritten, it should be entirely in your own handwriting (meaning no typed portions). And while it is generally not required to have a handwritten will notarized or signed by witnesses, it is a good idea because it helps it be considered valid, Jarzebowska says. If you’re going to have witnesses sign your handwritten will — which both Jarzebowska and Goldberg strongly suggest — there should be two of them, and neither should be named as beneficiaries.