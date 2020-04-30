Sure you will likely have your phone with you, but if you are sick, you may have trouble remembering certain numbers (or your battery might die). And if you are unconscious, Sudore said, doctors won’t be get into the phone to get to the contacts you’ve labeled Mom or Son. And then there are those of us who don’t label our personal contacts at all. “If medical providers can’t access your contact, then they can’t let people know that you are okay,” Sudore said. “Write down this crucial information. Keep it in your medical bag. You might even want to keep a copy in your wallet,” Sudore said. “This is critical to providing the best care and insuring everyone has peace of mind.”