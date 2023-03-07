Here are 22 events to check out for Women’s History Month in Philly

March is Women’s History Month. Whether you’re honoring the strides made by women in the past or paying homage to strong women in the present, there are plenty of ways to celebrate.

Philadelphia boasts a long history of women making change. For instance, the Philadelphia Female Anti-Slavery Society, founded by 18 women, including Lucretia Mott, rallied behind abolition and women’s rights as early as the 1830s. Harriet Tubman came to Philadelphia in 1849 after escaping slavery, and used the Underground Railroad’s network of homes to free 70 people enslaved in Maryland.

More recently, Philadelphia is the birthplace of American icons such as Patti LaBelle (a stretch of Broad Street between Locust and Spruce streets is named after her) and home to the award-winning poet, educator and activist Sonia Sanchez, whose impact weaves throughout modern American history by way of the Black Arts Movement, Congress for Racial Equality and becoming Philadelphia’s first poet laureate.

And that’s only scratching the surface. Dive into the rich history of women creating, overcoming, and prospering in Philadelphia through these Women’s History Month events this March.

Inspired by Afro-Venezuelan folk history, playwriter AZ Espinoza brings All My Mothers Dream in Spanish or Todas Mis Madres Sueñan en Español to Azuka Theatre. This bilingual play tells the story of three generations of women as they meet their magical ancestor, Guiomar, in a journey connecting a bloodline’s past and future. Tickets are pay as you wish.

📅 March 1-19. 3 p.m. or 8 p.m. 💵 pay as you wish, 📞215-563-1100, 📍302 S. Hicks St. (at The Drake), 🌐azukatheatre.org

Dine at the restaurant on the ground floor of the Kimpton Hotel Palomar to donate to Women’s Way. On March 8, order from the International Women’s Day menu by Moneisha Williams and Kyrah Reaves, Kimpton Hotel Palomar’s Banquet sous chef, and Square 1682′s pastry chef. This prix-fixe selection is $52 per person or à la carte — a portion of the proceeds will benefit the nonprofit organization. It features short ribs with mac and cheese and sweet potato souffle, turkey wings with cornbread stuffing and braised greens and more. Reservations are highly encouraged — book on OpenTable.

📅 March 8, 💵 $52 per person, 📞215-563-5008, 📍121 South 17th St., 🌐 square1682.com

You shouldn’t have to spend Women’s Day fighting for your rights, but sometimes it’s needed. Rise up 4 Abortion and Philly Iran are organizing a rally on March 8 to demand legal abortion rights nationwide. People will gather outside the Liberty Bell at 4 p.m. and march towards City Hall. Bringing poems, speeches, and songs is encouraged.

📅 March 8. 4-5 p.m., 💵 Free 📍526 Market St., 🌐eventbrite.com.

Celebrate women in the hospitality industry with the International Women’s Day Happy Hour at Sor Ynez. The event is pay-as-you-go. There will be Love City Lager and YOLA Mezcal Citywide for $9 and a snack menu featuring quesabirria with consomme, tuna tostada, sikil pak and more for $10 per item.

📅 March 8, 5-7 p.m., 💵 $9-$10📍1800 N. American St., 📞215-309-2582, 🌐 sorynez.com

Would you embark on an arranged marriage because your sister seems happy with hers? “Valeria is getting married,” tells the story of two Ukranian sisters, Valeria and Christina, and the fear, doubts, and feelings that arise when the former meets her soon-to-be husband. Presented by the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History and Philadelphia Women in Film & Television (PWIFT), this story was filmed in Russian, English, and Hebrew with English subtitles. General admission is $15, but seniors pay $13, and students $10.

📅 March 8. 7 p.m. 💵 $10-$15, 📞215-545-4400,📍101 S Independence Mall E, 🌐phillyjfm.org.

This month, check out a pay-what-you-wish Women’s History Night, a theatrical performance based on the story of Elizabeth “Mumbet” Freeman, and other events and activities at the museum. Check out the special exhibition Black Founders: The Forten Family of Philadelphia to learn about Charlotte Vandine Forten, who helped start the Philadelphia Female Anti-Slavery Society in 1833 with her daughters. Find workshop and event details online.

📅 March 8-25, 📞 877-740-1776, 📍101 South Third St., 🌐 amrevmuseum.org

Every Wednesday in March, Stratus Lounge and Sisterly Love Collective are celebrating Philly’s women of hospitality with weekly pop-ups with curated menus and beverage pairings. Jennifer Zavala of Juana Tamale, Chef Christina McKeough of High Street and others will be offering their bites with music by local artists like Andrea Nardello and Tanqueray Howard. Find tickets (which include a complimentary beverage) online for $35. All ticket proceeds go to Women’s Way, a nonprofit organization dedicated to gender and racial equity.

📅 Wednesdays, March 8-29, 💵 $35, 📞215-925-2889,📍433 Chestnut St., 🌐 stratuslounge.com

Join First Person Arts, a local storytelling and performance nonprofit, at the National Liberty Museum for an evening of storytelling. Everyone has a story, from the hilarious to the heartwarming, passionate, and powerful. Audience members and a panel of judges will vote on their favorite stories, and audience members can throw their names into the mix for a chance to share their own story. $10 admission for students and museum members and $15 for general admission.

📅 March 9, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., 💵 $10-$15, 📞 215-925-2800, 📍321 Chestnut St., 🌐 libertymuseum.org/event

What started as a conversation about history at happy hour among members of the Greater Philadelphia Economy League has now grown into a larger event open to fellow Philly history buffs. Join the Library Company of Philadelphia, Teachers &, and The Economy League for an evening of “drunk history” of sorts, with drinks, food and storytelling about Philadelphia women told by scholars and historians. For $20 a ticket, you will mingle, learn and discuss the rich history with other guests, all while sipping on your favorite drinks at the Library Company of Philadelphia (originally founded by Benjamin Franklin).

📅 March 10, 6:30 p.m.–9 p.m., 💵 $20, 📞 215-546-3181, 📍1314 Locust St., 🌐 eventbrite.com

Who’s ready for an action-packed Women’s Weekend? New Bethany Baptist Church is throwing a women’s history extravaganza with a spiritual side from March 10 to March 12. Join others on Friday evening for a Ladies’ Nite Out at the church, followed by a Saturday Brunch at The Waterfall Room, and finish the weekend with a worship service on Sunday morning. Friday and Sunday are free, while Saturday’s brunch is $60 per person. Tickets can be purchased by calling 215-802-9153.

📅 March 10 at 7 p.m., March 11, noon-4 p.m., March 12, at noon and 4 p.m., 💵 Free-$60, 📞 215-336-4166, 📍 1415-17 S 23rd St., 🌐 facebook.com/newbethanybaptistchurchsouthphilly

The Graduate Hospital location of Sabrina’s Cafe will feature pastries and desserts from Philly’s female pastry chefs. Find gluten-free blueberry lavender scones and chocolate chip banana bread by pastry chef Monica Glass of Essen Bakery on March 10. Then, sonhos or Brazilian cream-filled doughnuts by Kouklet Brazilian Bakehouse owner Mardhory Santos-Cepeda on March 17. These chefs and others will be at the restaurant on select weekends until early April. All proceeds from March pastry sales will go to Project Home’s Women of Change, which offers a safe residence for women.

📅 March 10-31, 📞445-223-1419, 📍2101 South St., 🌐 sabrinascafe.com

As part of the CultureFest! program, Penn Museum will be celebrating women artists and creatives on March 11. In this daylong festival, folks can enjoy live performances, workshops, a marketplace, storytime, and 15 other activities. Museum admission covers access to this event. Tickets are set at $18 for adults and $13 for children 6 to 17.

📅 March 11. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 💵 $13-$18, 📞215-898-4000,📍3260 South St, 🌐penn.museum

Looking to support women-owned businesses? Visit the Live More marketplaces at Cherry Streer Pier on March 11-12. Dozens of local entrepreneurs will be selling handmade crafts, wellness products, one-of-a-kind art, and more.

📅 March 11-12. Noon to 7 p.m. 💵Free, 📍Christopher Columbus Boulevard, 🌐eventbrite.com.

Learn what it takes to be a woman entrepreneur in Philly. At the Society Hill Dance Academy on March 13, local women business owners will talk about challenges, successes and the revenue side of running and growing a business. The panel discussion features Tara Alexander of Urban Jungle, Cathy Lee of Le Virtù, Tanya Morgan of Sawubona Creativity Project, and Amanda Rucker of River Twice. The event is open to all ages. Buy tickets online for $10 per person.

📅 March 13, 6-9 p.m., 💵 $10 per person,📍1919 E Passyunk Ave., 🌐 eventbrite.com

Moms, there’s a mixer for you this Women’s History Month. On March 15, the Mommy Mixer offers mothers a chance to mingle and chat. There will also be a discussion about the fun daily routines for kids. Childcare and light refreshments will be provided (Note: Kids should bring socks). RSVP online.

📅 March 15, 4 p.m., 📍3502 Scotts Lane, Suite 711, 🌐 kutestkids.com/pat-events

On March 19, motivational speaker Jen Croneberger and NBC10 anchor Tracy Davidson will help you reset and connect at Philadelphia Country Club in Gladwyne. The all-day retreat and immersive experience offer women a chance to renew, refresh and reset with activities focusing on self-care and reflection. There will also be a raffle to benefit the Domestic Violence Center of Chester County, a local nonprofit that works to reduce, remedy, and prevent domestic violence in Chester County. The retreat is $129 per person — each ticket includes breakfast, lunch and an LYV Experience Swag Bag (worth over $150). Tickets can be purchased online.

📅 March 19, 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m., 💵 $129 per person,📍1601 Spring Mill Road, Gladwyne, 🌐 liftingyourvoice.com

Divorce, beheaded, die, divorce, beheaded, survived, that’s what many people remember when the topic of Henry the Eight six wives comes out. But history is about to get overthrown with SIX. Performing at the Kimmel Center, This musical focuses on who these women were as people, past the level of “wife.” Although it does take artistic liberties, it reaches into historical facts to give Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anne of Cleves, Kathryn Howard, and Catherine Parr a voice.

📅 March 21- April 9. Times vary depending on the show, 💵 $35 to $129 sit dependant, 📍240 S Broad St. at the Academy of music, 🌐kimmelculturalcampus.org.

This Women’s history month, learn about the contributions of Black women to the Black Panther Party at Parkway Central Library. Authors Ericka Huggins and Stephen Shames will be holding a free panel about their book “Comrade Sisters: Women of the Black Panther Party,” along with Regina Jennings and Ethel Paris, local members of Philly’s chapter.

📅March 22, 6-8 p.m., 💵 Free, 📍Parkway Central Library, 1901 Vine St., 🌐libwww.freelibrary.org

What’s more inspiring during Women’s History Month than celebrating the women in Philadelphia making change for their community? The Powerful Latinas Reception, hosted by Philly-based newspaper El Sol, invites you to an evening of recognition at the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown with discussion from panelists like Mayra Hernández Bergman, PECO’s vice president of communications and Dr. Evelyn Nuñez, Philly’s associate superintendent of elementary schools. With an admission price of $75, enjoy a reception, educational programming and entertainment later in the night.

📅 March 24, 6 p.m.–10 p.m., 💵 $75, 📞 215-824-5132, 📍 201 North 17th Street, 🌐 PLRPhilaMarch2023.eventbrite.com

Throughout March, the National Constitution Center has events to celebrate women, including a new exhibit called “The 19th Amendment: How Women Won the Vote.” Purchase tickets online for a discounted admission of $10 for adults and $7.50 for children 6 to 18. On March 25, all visitors can enter for free for the Wawa Community day.

📅 All of March, Wed.–Sun. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. 💵 $7.50-$10 per ticket 📍 525 Arch St. 🌐 constitutioncenter.org

History tends to be written without acknowledging the role of women. For folks looking to learn about women’s contributions in building Philadelphia, this $59 tour can provide answers. Walk 1.5 miles around the city to learn about forgotten female founder Hannah Callowhill Penn, Ona Judge’s escape from George Washington, the Gayborhood, and more. Book a tour at beyondthebelltours.com

📅All March, Friday-Monday, 11 a.m-1 p.m., 💵 $59 per person, 📍6th and Market (outside Independence Visitor Center), 🌐libwww.freelibrary.org

Every Saturday and Sunday in March at the Betsy Ross House, you can listen to stories from women throughout history performed by talented reenactors. Learn of Margaret Woodby, a free Black woman of the 1700s who owned her bakery at the time, and hear from Hannah Lithgow, the owner of the boarding house where Betsy Ross lived (today known as the Betsy Ross House), plus many more for no added cost to admission.

📅 Saturdays in March, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sundays in March from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 💵 $6-$8, 📞 215-629-4026, 📍239 Arch St., 🌐 historicphiladelphia.org