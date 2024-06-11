Fishtown Taps returns with a summer-long weekly happy hour at over 20 bars and restaurants

With Center City SIPS back in session, Fishtown bars, breweries, and restaurants are also opening their doors for a summer-long happy hour of their own. For its second year, Fishtown Taps returns with over two dozen beloved establishments, including R&D, Murph’s, and Fette Sau, showcasing the neighborhood’s diverse culinary scene.

Every Tuesday, from June 11 to Oct. 29, patrons can enjoy $5 beers, $6 wines, $7 signature cocktails, and discounted appetizers and small plate specials at participating locations from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Score deals on food and drink, including $3 Yuengling at Fishtown Tavern; $4 chicken legs with spicy slaw at Fette Sau; $8 birria ramen tacos at LMNO; $8 nonalcoholic spritz and pina colada cocktails at R&D; $5 20-ounce glass of Reading Premium beer at Interstate Drafthouse; and an all-day draft and burger for $15 at Front Street Café.

“Last year we introduced ‘Fishtown Taps’ as a way to bring people to Fishtown and Kensington during the week with the incentive of specialty cocktails, beer, and wine,” said Marc Collazzo, Fishtown District’s executive director, in a statement. “We are excited to once again to see the street filled with new shoppers and visitors.”

This year, Fishtown District has partnered with local app FYND, founded by Max Thalheimer, to keep visitors informed about specials and weekly updates throughout the summer this year. Download the app, click on TAPs, and find all of the beers on tap, wine, cocktails and food included in the weekly event.

The official Fishtown Taps season kicks off at 5 p.m. on June 11.

What bars and restaurants participate in Fishtown Taps?

*Offering $5 beers, $6 wines, $7 signature cocktails, and discounted food specials