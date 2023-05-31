Celebrate Pride Month in Philly with these 16 events

Get your calendars ready — Philly is pulling out all the stops for Pride Month this June.

While the Philly Pride march and festival in Gayborhood on June 4 is all the buzz, it’s not the only party in the city decked out in rainbows.

For local poet Kate Carey, Pride is “every part of my being now that I’m starting to become myself.”

Carey began a queer poetry night in 2019 at the former Front Street Dive after attending an overpriced reading at a local bar. Her “Slutty Poetry Night” is now a regular free event at Tattooed Mom.

“When I was still unraveling my queerness, a lot of my poems were about sex,” she said. “And I didn’t feel comfortable at some open mics — I went to an event at this fancy bar and it was like $12. I remember thinking, $12 is a lot of money for me and a lot of other people, so I got the wheels turning [for Slutty Poetry Night].”

Carey hosts the safe space for poets to share their sex positive writings at the Queen Village restaurant this month.

“I’m just really, really excited to just be out in the community with more queer artists and poets and everything this summer,” she said.

Being outside with their friends is how Ab Gibson celebrates Pride.

With partner Alyssa Rose, Gibson returns to Fishtown with Philly Queer Flea, a boisterous market of local queer vendors at Mural City’s wine garden, this month. The two used to sell at Brooklyn Queer Flea and decided to feed the “huge appetite” for queer markets in Philly with their own. The success of last year’s inaugural market made way for Gibson and Rose to bring back the fun this year with three flea markets.

“Philly Queer Flea is a space run by queer makers for queer makers in the most beautiful spot in Fishtown,” Gibson said. “What’s better than being outside with queers in the good weather?”

Take a tour through Philly’s queer history with Philly Bell Tours this month. Learn about the evolution of Pride from protest to parade, the longest continuously-operating LGBT-focused bookstore, activist Barbara Gittings, and more as you explore Philly’s Gayborhood. The two and a half hour tour begins at Stir Lounge and ventures to other queer-owned bars for $39 per person.

📍1705 Chancellor St., 🌐 beyondthebelltours.com/tours/pride-bar-crawl, 🕒 June 2, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., June 10, 17 and 24, 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., 🎫 $39

Kick off Pride weekend with Philly’s underground queer dance party, Porkroll Splash, at WET Deck at the W Philadelphia on June 2. Poolari by Polari, an inclusive party company, brings a full lineup of DJs on June 3. Come witness DJ Electric Honey blend house, bass, and club genres, artist-DJ Blanco Rabbit embrace 90′s nostalgia, and other artists do their thing. There will be a special drink menu, including a spicy paloma and mango dragon fruit margarita.

DJs Shang and MatPat host Club Congress on June 4 from noon to 5 p.m.. Rhinestone Jetski closes out the weekend celebrations with a drag show featuring performances from Philly’s The Moon Baby and NYC’s Charlene Incarnate (star of HBO’s documentary ‘Wig’ and Out100′s Showgirl of the Year 2019) from 6 to 9 p.m.

Advanced tickets are sold out but there are cabana rentals available online, priced up to $800 for a group ticket of up to 8 people.

During your visit, be sure to pop by the SOUVENIR & Friends Marketplace, a curated queer market featuring local vendors, on June 3 and 4 from noon to 5 p.m. in WET Deck’s Secret Garden.

📍 1439 Chestnut St., 🌐 wetdeckphilly.com, 🕒 June 2, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., June 3, noon to 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m., June 4, noon to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., 🎫 Up to $800

Visit a wildlife refuge for some weeknight bird watching with Philly’s Queer Birders. The group invites you to John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge at Tinicum on June 15. Catch summer nesters and a few late migrants. No registration is required and there will be plenty of binoculars to share. Check social media for updates and more information.

📍8601 Lindbergh Blvd., 🌐 phillyqueerbirders.com, 🕒 June 15, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., 🎫 Free

You should definitely come in your best fit to this festival by Main Event Philly. Celebrate Philly Pride Month with the third annual Sweat party at Cavanaugh’s Deck on June 3. DJs, go-go dancers, and more bring the fun as you enjoy food, drinks and performances. Get your dance on for the twerkfest and come prepared for a wet T-shirt contest. Tickets are $30 for pre-sale online — after they sell out, it’s $35 for advanced purchase. Buy your ticket noon on Saturday.

📍417 North Christopher Columbus Blvd., 🌐 instagram.com/themaineventphilly, 🕒 June 3 , 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., 🎫 $30 to $35

Head to Dock Street Brewery in Point Breeze for a party decked out in pride flags and a disco ball. Everyone’s invited to this free, family-friendly event.

Dance to iconic anthems with DJ The Nightowl and shop from local queer artists like candle maker 2AM Creators and fiber artist noelle. Dock Street South, the restaurant inside the brewery, will be slinging craft cocktails and small plates like wood-fired pizzas and sandwiches for party fuel — pay as you go for food and drinks. Participate in the raffle benefiting The Attic Youth Center, Philly’s LGBTQIA+ youth center, to score Dock Street beer and spirits gear.

📍2118 Washington Ave., 🌐 dockstreetbeer.com, 🕒 Saturday, June 3, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., 🎫 Free

Philly Cheese School wants to help you find love this Pride with a cheesy speed dating event. Sip on your complimentary glass of sparkling wine and get your flirt on as you munch on cheese with eligible cuties for six-minute rotating rounds. Mingle with participating hotties after and mark your crush on a card at the end of night to get a match. June 9 is for men and other genders, and June 16 is a night for ladies and other genders. It’s a BYOB event, so bring your drink of choice to share. Buy tickets online.

📍701 S 9th St., 🌐 phillycheeseschool.com, 🕒 June 9 and 16, 7 p.m., 🎫 $50

On June 7, it’s a sex positive poetry night at Tattooed Mom. Poets Sean Hanrahan and Kate Carey start the night off, then anyone is welcome to take the stage for an open mic hosted by Lindsay Hargrave. If you’re too shy to share in front of the crowd, shove something into the anonymous confessions box. The event is free, but donations for dental care for event organizer Carey’s wife, Autumn will be collected.

📍530 South St., 🌐 instagram.com/sluttypoemsnight, 🕒 June 7, 7 p.m. (Doors open at 6 p.m.), 🎫 Free

For its 7th year, Philly Pride Run invites all runners and running groups to run for The William Way LGBT Community Center. On June 10, head to Philadelphia Navy Yard 5K course for the timed event or the 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk non-timed event. There will be prizes for the top three female, non-binary and male wheelchair divisions and for the top three most festive participants of the 1 Mile event. Late registration for 5K race is available online for $65 and $25 for the 1 Mile — last day to sign-up is June 2. Pick up bib and race packet items William Way LGBT Community Center on June 8 and 9 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The events begin at 8:30 a.m. after the pre-event drag show at 8 a.m. Be sure to stick around for the post-drag show later.

📍Broad St. and Intrepid Ave., 🌐 instagram.com/phillypriderun, 🕒 June 10, 8 a.m. 🎫 $25 to $65

Come dressed to slay following the Queer Fashion through History theme and dance to the live DJs for the gala of the year. Galaei, a nonprofit organization, hosts the annual Queer Prom on June 10 at Philadelphia Museum of Art to help support and affirm QTBIPOC youth.

Prom for ages 16 to 20, a free event with dinner, will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. After 9 p.m., adults, the dance floor is yours. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for museum members — ticket proceeds fund the youth prom. Doors open at 8:30 p.m.

📍 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, 🌐 philamuseum.org, 🕒 June 10, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and 9 p.m. to midnight, 🎫 $15

Walking down Frankford Avenue, the Philly Queer Flea is hard to miss. Mural City Cellars, NKDC and Fishtown BID will host this summer outdoor market in their wine garden on June 17. Music by Solar Sounds plays as you peruse local vendors with queer art, apparel, homegoods and more. Sip on wine from Mural City Cellars’ big trolley.

📍2211 Frankford Ave., 🌐 instagram.com/phillyqueerflea, 🕒 June 17, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m, 🎫 Free

What if the punch line was your awkward one night stand? Comedy show Awkward Sex ... and the City returns to Punch Line Philly for Pride Month on June 28. Grab a drink and watch New City storytellers relive their embarrassing sexual experiences. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are online for $24.25 to $32.25.

📍33 E Laurel St., 🌐 awkwardsexandthecity.com, 🕒 June 28, 8 p.m., 🎫 $24.25 to $32.25

The Franklin Institute celebrates Pride with two back-to-back events, the Science After Hours: Summer Ball and Family Pride Day.

On June 16, the Summer Ball will have music, dancing, live performances like Philly Cheer Elite, rooftop stargazing, and more. For the second year, the adult event theme is “self reflect(ive)” to focus on mental health and self-care. Tickets are online for $40 per person in advance ($45 at the door), which includes featured programming, evening access to the Institute exhibits and galleries, limited edition Summer Ball lapel pin, roof deck access for guided stargazing and city views (weather permitting), and food and drink for purchase at stations throughout the museum.

Family Pride Day is June 17 with whimsical shows and demonstrations that combine science and drag. There will also be a screen print of a coloring book page with Second State Press, microbes to explore, and more. The event is included with museum admission.

📍222 North 20th St., 🌐 fi.edu, 🕒 June 16, 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and June 17, noon to 4 p.m., 🎫 $40

Month-long events

Cocktails for a Cause

Drink the rainbow at 13 venues with Cocktails for a Cause. The month-long fundraiser from FCM Hospitality donates proceeds to local queer charities. Order a drink that matches a color of the all-inclusive LGBTQ rainbow flag and $1 will be donated. Participating restaurants include Liberty Point, The Garden at Cherry Street Pier, The Dolphin, Morgan’s Pier, Craft Hall, Parks on Tap, Rosy’s Taco Bar, Harper’s Garden, Lola’s Garden, NoChe, Concourse Dance Bar, Juno, and Walnut Garden.

📍 Multiple locations

Rainbow Bagel

Glu Hospitality’s Bagels & Co. locations support Philly Pride with $1 to William Way LGBT Community Center for every rainbow bagel sold in June.

📍 Multiple locations

Evil Genius #loveislove beer

Fishtown’s brewery releases a limited edition beer #loveislove. Sip on cans of the strawberry blonde ale for crisp strawberry flavor all month long at the Lab in Fishtown. It will also be offered on limited release in drafts at the Lab and Evil Genius Beer Garden. A portion of sales will be donated to The Trevor Project, a national organization that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQIA+ youth.

📍 1727 N. Front St.

LGBTQ Hall of Flags and Philly Gay Pride Flag Exhibit

Sofitel Philadelphia will be decorated with rainbow flags this June. Inside, explore the LGBTQ Hall of Flags. Celebrating the different facets of the local queer community with the exhibit, which showcases the Lesbian Pride Flag, Gender Fluid Pride Flag, Binary Pride Flag, Pan Sexual Pride Flag, Transgender Pride Flag and the Bisexual Pride Flag.

📍 120 S. 17th St.