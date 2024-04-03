Philadelphia’s ultimate vegan food guide: From fried chicken to decadent doughnuts

Philadelphia’s dining scene is experiencing a plant-based renaissance, inviting vegetarians, vegans and the veg-curious to explore familiar and new cuisines throughout the city. Gone are the days when vegan food was relegated to simple salads and uninspiring sides. Today, the city offers an impressive lineup of eateries that are redefining what it means to enjoy vegetable-forward dining.

Dive into Philly’s vegan scene, where crispy chick’n sandwiches rival their meaty counterparts, and donuts defy dietary boundaries. Whether you’re an eco-conscious eater or simply looking to curb your meat consumption, this is your insider’s look at the top plant-based spots in the city.

In Philadelphia, you don’t need to eat meat to enjoy a crispy fried chicken sandwich. Across the city, vegan versions come in all sorts of forms, from Nashville-style, dripping with hot sauce, to classic buttermilk, layered with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a tangy pickle crunch. And the “chicken” itself is equally diverse. From delicate mushrooms to chewy, wheat-gluten-based seitan, every platform has nuances in texture. Each requires different treatment to infuse flavor and create a crispy, not soggy, exterior. The seasoning, brining, and batter can all play a role.

“In the end, it comes down to creating something that fools your brain into thinking you’re eating chicken,” says Khyber Pass Pub chef Mark McKinney. Here’s where to get a vegan fried chicken sandwich in Philadelphia.

In the quest for doughnuts that fit vegan and gluten-free diets, where milk, eggs, and butter typically play central roles, the challenge becomes finding suitable substitutes. However, bakers across the Philadelphia region are getting creative with a variety of ingredients to replace traditional dairy and eggs. They’re experimenting with aquafaba (the liquid from chickpeas), fruit purees, flax seeds, and plant-based milks, crafting delicious alternatives that cater to these dietary preferences.

Whether you’re looking for cake doughnuts or pockets stuffed with dairy-free cream, you’ll find plenty of plant-based options in Philly. Here are a handful of bakeries to score a doughnut or two.

In a city that’s known for its cheesesteaks, there’s no lack of options to try. And just as Pat’s and Geno’s (Jim’s, Dalessandro’s, and beyond) vie to make the best version of the iconic Philly sandwich, there are restaurants looking to do the same — only without the meat.

But what makes a memorable plant-based version? The secrets, chefs say, aren’t all that different from their meatier counterparts. From soy to seitan to mushrooms, here are the city’s best vegan Philly cheesesteaks. Don’t forget the “Whiz.”

Ice cream: It’s the quintessential summer dessert. Fortunately, Philly’s got plenty of places to find it, even if you don’t eat dairy. From soft serve to creatively flavored scoops to double-layered cakes and milkshakes, we’ve rounded up where to get vegan ice cream.

Plus, we’ve got a look at how it’s possible to make dairy-free ice cream so incredibly creamy and delicious.

Inquirer restaurant critic Craig LaBan has something to say about Philly’s vegan scene.

“Of course, this town has always been a hub of vegan energy with ambitious standbys like Vedge and Charlie was a sinner, which have long offered sophisticated alternatives to the vegan junk food of seitan cheesesteaks and Impossible burgers that are now ubiquitous.” LaBan writes. “The culinary talent, varied techniques, and culture have flourished over the past decade — bolstered by better ingredients from innovative local producers like Bandit cheese, Mycopolitan mushrooms, and specialty growers like Green Meadow Farm — putting the spotlight on vegetables vs. the old quest to simply replace meats. Three of the most exciting exclusively plant-based kitchens in Philly right now — two newcomers and a veteran coming into her own — are helping push the conversation forward.”

Take a look at his review of three of the city’s top vegan spot restaurants.

For a regional breakfast meat that’s famous for showcasing unwanted pig parts, a vegan alternative for scrapple might seem near impossible, if not totally beside the point. But when Sarah Cain developed and debuted her Vrapple in 2008 — well before animal-free meats became inescapable in mainstream food culture — she realized she’d struck gold. The all-natural, seitan-based loaf captured all the umami flavor and distinct grittiness of Pennsylvania Dutch product scrapple without any of the, erm, snout parts.