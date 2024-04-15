Look up. Or not. | Scene Through the Lens

During last week’s solar eclipse I did not look directly at the sun. I was not among those contributing to a significant spike in searches: “Why do my eyes hurt?” (I know what solar retinopathy is). In fact, I only even looked up once (see above) and it was well after the two hours and 27 minutes the partial eclipse lasted in Philadelphia.

I was just enjoying being with the wonderful eclipse people.

Nobody was confrontational or refused to offer their name. Didn’t get a single complaint or demand that I “show some ID.” Everybody I met (and photographed) was ever so pleasant. AND clearly highly educated — they all knew what a newspaper was.

The Inquirer had five other photographers covering the event — some with really long lenses and special eclipse filters. So I had the luxury of not having to make the definitive partial solar eclipse image.

You can see those — and more — in our staff gallery. And still more wonderful eclipse people on video.

I can hardly wait for 2044.

