Summer’s sweetest stop | Scene Through the Lens

President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday of the month — which was yesterday — as National Ice Cream Day.

But that’s not why I set out on a photographic journey celebrating sweet treats at classic ice cream stands on the road to the Shore. (July 20th is also National Moon Day, commemorating the day of the the first moon walk in 1969 but that is more difficult to personally experience).

The day was only an excuse for a road trip, and I set out in seach of a scoop of serendipity, served with a topping of brief but meaningful conversation and connections. That’s just a way of saying I got to meet and talk with lots of interesting people and make unexpected pictures.

Like the Carrs, who I met at Royale Crown Ice Cream in Hammonton.

Last year Matthew’s sister passed away from colon cancer. His coworkers at Seneca High School pitched in and bought the family gift cards to 12 different ice cream shops in South Jersey and the Jersey Shore. Holly told me, “It’s been a happy journey in a hard year.”

Dawn Clifford was six years-old in the car with her family, stopped at traffic light on G Street in Millville, when she saw the “For Sale” sign at an abandoned rail yard.

She told her dad, “you should build an ice cream stand here.” And six months later, in June of 1972, Flippers Custard opened. “It was small and painted red, white and blue.

Mary Fried has been going to Maple Shade Custard since she was a kid growing up in town. She was a member of the very first graduating class of the new Maple Shade High School in 1972.

She brought Thomas there when they started dating, and have been coming back ever since. The couple has been married 45 years, renewing their vows at a pizza place up the road on Main Street.

