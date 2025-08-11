Pucker up | Scene Through the Lens

Another week in Independence National Historical Park photographing at the President’s House for more stories following President Donald Trump’s executive order to remove content at national parks deemed to “inappropriately disparage” Americans past or living."

I spotted the big lemon across Independence Mall as I was leaving for the day, but by the time I caught up to the entourage, the costume head was already on the sidewalk as they were also done for the day.

I don’t think I missed anything, as I am not sure getting Tongue the mascot walking in front of Independence Hall would’ve been any better a picture than the image of him getting squeezed into the SUV.

Advertisement

And that certain former Eagle/current Crooked Tea partner/spokesperson? You heard it here first. Something could be brewing at Independence Beer Garden mid-week.

Earlier in the day - also from a block away - I caught a glimpse of lots of flags in the park behind Independence Hall. I got there just as some students from South Korea were finishing an impromptu performance. I was able to get my camera low on the ground before they wrapped up, and then gathered with thier guitarist to sing sacred and spiritual songs.

Since 1998 a black-and-white photo has appeared every Monday in staff photographer Tom Gralish’s “Scene Through the Lens” photo column in the print editions of The Inquirer’s local news section. Here are the most recent, in color: