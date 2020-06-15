Or my portrait illustrating his Op-ed piece reflecting on giving “The Talk” - about black people and police - would probably have been made in his office at the University of Pennsylvania, where attorney and former City Solicitor Sozi Pedro Tulante is a professor of law. Instead, I was able to talk with Tulante in an unofficial setting, and use the lighting there to (I hope) reveal just how “drained” he felt when he spoke to his children about the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.