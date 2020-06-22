I have been doubly fortunate. Not only am I still healthy, and I’m still working through the pandemic, but I am still getting out and still seeing new and different things every day. But this week, I was tied to a desk more than usual. Actually, I did see new things. Four or five times a day, I participated in my first real Zoom meetings. Our photo department has had them since mid-March, but they have always been on our phones, while we photographers were in our cars. I was often even driving, so I usually had the video turned off and just listened.