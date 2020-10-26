That photo was also from Biden’s visit to the Gettysburg battlefields. His supporters and those of the president were on opposite sides of the street downtown in response to rumors the motorcade would pass through on his way to the airport after his speech. That didn’t happen, but after hours shouting and waving flags at passing motorists, as the crowds started to leave, two moms from opposite sides started talking to each other. Their respectful conversation lasted long enough for me to take their picture.