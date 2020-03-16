From Steinbeck & Charley to Kerouac’s Sal & Dean, and even Crosby & Hope, hitting the road has been a time-honored excuse to seek out life’s mysteries and revelations. I’ve found that exploring local city streets and suburban lanes in the hunt for newspaper photos to be a similar experience. Many of my favorite photographs were made when I wasn’t specifically looking for anything to shoot, usually on my way to or from other newspaper assignments. Like a road trip, it reminds me to enjoy the journey, rather than focusing on the destination.
Since 1998 many of those photos have been published in black and white every Monday in my photo column in the Inquirer’s local news section. Here are the most recent, in color:
