Equinox | Scene Through the Lens

Not many words here this week. But as always, photos. And links to more photos.

It was just a few weeks ago I was sharing a few blogs about the ‘unofficial” end of summer, with photos from the weeks between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

I realized with all the politicking happening in our swing state I didn’t spend much time this summer at the Jersey Shore. So I went on Saturday, the “official” end of summer, the day before astronomical fall. According to my colleague Tony Wood, it occurred yesterday at 8:44 a.m. - when the sun beamed directly on the equator.

Last week I also witnessed an epic cultural event: Wawa staked its claim in Sheetz territory opening its first Central Pennsylvania store.

More than just gas stations, regional chain convenience stores are my happy place on road trips, and this country has a wonderful variety. (I have yet to experience that over the top Texas-based traveler’s nirvana Buc-ees. But someday. The closest one to Philly is eight hours away, right off I-95 in Florence, S.C.)

Finally, speaking of Wawas, years ago as I traveled between assignments, I began documenting the variety of businesses moving into the distinctive structures left behind when “legacy” stores were closed after a new “super” Wawa (with gas pumps and restrooms) opened nearby. Most of the old locations retain their familiar look - the stone facade, double glass doors, and gabled rooftop - making them easy to spot.

