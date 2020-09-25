Join us at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time to watch a live interview between Inquirer Worldview columnist Trudy Rubin and Fiona Hill, the former top Russia official at the National Security Council who was a witness in the November 2019 House impeachment hearings. (Click the video above to watch.)
Hill, author of Mr. Putin: Operative in the Kremlin, will discuss Russian meddling in U.S. politics and what to expect from Putin in November.
During the live-stream, post your questions in the comment section below. Some will be selected during the Q&A portion of our presentation.