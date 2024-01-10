President Biden will return to Pa. and visit Allentown Friday

President Joe Biden will visit Allentown Friday, the White House confirmed, his second visit to the state in about a week as he looks ahead to the 2024 election.

Last Friday he visited Valley Forge and then made a campaign speech in Blue Bell, where he argued former President Donald Trump is a threat to democracy. It’s the second stop Biden’s made in the state just this year and at least the 16th since becoming president.

Biden’s Allentown visit will be an official visit, aimed at touring his legislative record in a key part of swing state Pennsylvania.

The Lehigh Valley region is a critical battleground in the state. Allentown is home to one of the state’s larger Hispanic populations, a constituency with whom some polls show Biden has struggled to maintain 2020-levels of support.

He last visited the Allentown area in 2021 when he made a stop at a Mack truck plant in Macgungie.

At that stop, Biden proposed boosting American manufacturing by upping the threshold for what products qualify as American “enough” for the federal government to buy.