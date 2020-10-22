ALLENTOWN — A hand-written “Latinos For Biden” sign directed about a dozen people into the campaign’s newly opened office in Allentown on Tuesday night. Julio Guridy greeted people at the door with a smile, thanked them for coming, and asked them to please keep their masks on and stay spaced out once inside.
Behind his polite greeting was a sense of worry.
The office opening, coming just two weeks before Election Day, concerned Guridy, a city councilman in Allentown for the last 20 years. He has organized political outreach here for decades and said there’s been next to no presence from Joe Biden’s campaign in the Latino community.
“We are the majority of Latinos in Pennsylvania," Guridy said of the Lehigh Valley, which includes Allentown, Bethlehem and Reading. “We were not getting any support."
The Biden campaign is funding the office, which will offer stipends of $15 an hour to people who canvass the area every day from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. ahead of Nov. 3. It also has a separate satellite office a few blocks away used for staff. A caravan is planned for Saturday to drum up support for the campaign, and Spanish-language radio and TV stations now feature a steady stream of Biden ads.
But Latino leaders in the Lehigh Valley and Philadelphia said that prior to two weeks ago, there was little outreach — in person or otherwise. And there’s concern that this final push could be coming too late to attract support from a voting bloc that has traditionally been difficult to turn out.
“At the end of the day I’m here talking to you in Allentown with a fully funded effort,” former Reading Councilman Angel Figueroa said at the office opening Tuesday. “But I would encourage you that after we win this election we have a much larger conversation about not waiting this long.”
Philadelphia City Councilmember Maria Quiñones Sánchez said Biden’s campaign “gets mad at me for speaking out." But, she said, "I don’t want there to be a scenario where we lose and my community gets blamed for their lack of engagement.”
“They want to do everything on TV,” Quiñones Sánchez said of the campaign. "When they pivoted to field they waited until the last minute — literally we just got people on the street this week.”
The Biden campaign didn’t comment Thursday.
The campaign froze all in-person work across the state due to the coronavirus earlier this year, and most canvassing didn’t resume until this month. Still, some local Latino leaders said there’s even been little virtual outreach, and until about a month ago no Spanish advertising, in a region that could be key to the state — and toward a demographic Trump is targeting.
“There are people in MAGA hats knocking on doors in the barrio right now,” former Philadelphia Councilmember Angel Ortiz said of GOP work in North Philadelphia. “You got people looking around like, what is going on?
Ortiz stressed that things now feel like they’ve shifted into “full court press mode,” but with not much time to appeal to voters.
Latinos make up about 5% of Pennsylvania’s eligible voting population, but as is the case across the U.S., tend to turn out at lower rates. Some of the highest concentrations of Latinos in Pennsylvania live in the Lehigh Valley, Hazelton, and Philadelphia.
Nationally, Trump is polling slightly higher among Latinos than he did in 2016, and surveys show him neck and neck with Biden in Florida, home to a large number of Cuban Americans, who tend to lean more conservative. Puerto Rican voters, who make up a large percentage of the Latino population in Philadelphia and the Lehigh Valley, tend to lean more Democratic.
Polls currently show Biden holding a steady lead over Trump in the high single-digits in Pennsylvania overall. But Trump won the state by less than 1 percent of the vote in 2016, and if the race tightens in the closing days, any small shifts could make a difference.
“I always hear, ‘Puerto Ricans don’t turn out to vote. Latinos don’t vote,’" Ortiz said. "Well God— if you don’t touch them, if you don’t put the resources in — of course we’re not going to come out to vote.”
Ortiz said there has been a behind-the-scenes push to get more resources from the campaign, which came to a head with a Zoom meeting a few weeks ago. He said polls out of Florida that showed Latino support for Biden slumping there seemed to help shift things into higher gear.
The Latinos for Biden office in Philadelphia just opened this week in in North Philadelphia, in the campaign headquarters of State Rep. Emilio Vasquez, with some money from the campaign.
Quiñones Sánchez said she and others had to push to make it happen. She said Latinos, specifically seniors, are looking for guidance on voting and she’s been directing them in the meantime to the city’s voting access centers.
And Quiñones Sánchez said she’s encouraged the Biden campaign to connect with Democrats running for state legislature, who know the Latino communities in their districts — like Janet Diaz, a Democrat running against a Republican state senator in Lancaster County. “I told them, ‘she knows her win number. You should be riding her wave,’” Quiñones Sánchez said. “But they’ve been slow to embrace her.”
Guridy, of Allentown, said he hears from Latinos in the Lehigh Valley who are supporting Trump and worries the president’s campaign outreach could be making inroads. Earlier this month Eric Trump hosted an event called “Latinos for Trump: Praise, Prayer, and Patriotism” in North Philadelphia.
“The issue of taking for granted that Hispanics are going to vote one party or another needs to be eliminated,” he said. “Trump is appealing to people in my community.”
Victor Martinez, owner and host of the La Mega Radio Station based in Allentown, said local community organizations are accustomed to a more visible campaign, but the pandemic has changed that. "You have local groups feeling they’re being left behind because it’s not a typical campaign,” he said.
Martinez said Biden ads started airing about three weeks ago. Last week, Martinez had Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.), Biden’s running mate, on the show.
“The Trump campaign hasn’t spent one dollar on the radio," Martinez said. "They haven’t provided anyone to interview. Zero, they’ve done zero outreach at all.”
Several outside political action committees have also been helping Biden’s cause, including Nuestro PAC and Priorities USA, which have made multi-million-dollar buys to run ads targeting Latinos in Pennsylvania.
Labor organizations and outside community groups have also been working to turn out Latino voters.
Vanessa Maria Graber, an organizer with Boricua, a grassroots group that formed last year, has been registering Latino voters in Philadelphia, along with the ACLU and other community groups for months.
Boricua, which is nonpartisan, spends as much time trying to help prospective voters understand how to vote as helping them register, Graber said.
“In Puerto Rico, there’s super high voter turnout. People come here, they want to vote,” she said. But lack of access to Spanish-language materials makes it challenging. She said she has yet to see either presidential campaign in Latino neighborhoods in Philadelphia.
“I have not seen any Biden people out anywhere in North Philly doing anything,” she said. “I think they’ve relied entirely too much on a digital strategy which doesn’t help people who are affected by the digital divide. There’s a need for in-person outreach, with Spanish speakers, which is why we’re out here doing it.”