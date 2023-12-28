Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker appoints Adam N. Geer to be Philly’s first public safety director

Adam N. Geer, a deputy inspector general and former homicide prosecutor, will be Philadelphia’s first chief public safety director, taking on a new administrative role responsible for coordinating the city’s response to crime.

Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker is scheduled to announce the appointment during a news conference Thursday, five days before she will be sworn in as mayor.

The hire marks a shift in how Philadelphia city government is organized and adds a new top official reporting directly to Parker, who has already named Kevin J. Bethel her police commissioner. Geer — who has worked as a prosecutor under three different Philadelphia district attorneys — will coordinate the deployment of resources and personnel by departments including police, fire, prisons, and emergency services.

He’ll also be responsible for guiding the agencies through the budgeting process, drawing up reports on operations and procedures, and maintaining relationships with groups outside the city government like civic associations and schools.

In his current role, Geer works in the city’s Office of the Inspector General, which is responsible for conducting investigations of city agencies and employees to root out fraud and corruption.

He also worked two stints in the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, working as a prosecutor between 2007 and 2011, then again from 2015 to 2021. Under District Attorney Larry Krasner, Geer worked in the municipal court unit and then as a homicide prosecutor. He also served as the office’s director of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The appointment fulfills a key priority of outgoing City Council President Darrell L. Clarke, who earlier this year championed controversial legislation that requires the new position, outlines its purview, and ensures Council must confirm Geer. Council advanced the matter, which asked voters to approve an amendment to the city’s Home Rule Charter, on an expedited timeline.

Mayor Jim Kenney, who leaves office next week, vetoed the legislation and his administration argued it had not had time to assess its potential impact and could limit a future mayor’s ability to shape their own the administration.

Currently, the Kenney administration’s public safety response is coordinated by outgoing Managing Director Tumar Alexander and his top deputies who work closely with police leadership. Former Mayor Michael A. Nutter had a deputy mayor who oversaw public safety issues and reported directly to him.

Council overrode the veto, and voters approved the measure through a ballot question in May.

Geer will be paid $265,000 a year, a salary required by the legislation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.