Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker names Philly Fire Commissioner Adam K. Thiel as her managing director

Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker on Tuesday announced that Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam K. Thiel will serve as her administration’s managing director following her Jan. 2 inauguration.

Thiel has been the city’s fire commissioner for almost all of outgoing Mayor Jim Kenney’s tenure. From 2019 to 2022, he also served as the director of the city’s Office of Emergency Management.

While serving in those dual roles, Thiel was part of the leadership team that oversaw the city’s response to COVID-19 and the civil unrest following the 2020 police killing of George Floyd. He was also the face of the city’s response to the January 2022 Fairmount rowhouse fire, which killed 12 people, including nine children, in one of the deadliest blazes in city history.

The managing director oversees city agencies, hiring top departmental officials and working hand in hand in with the mayor. The appointee is essentially the city’s chief operating officer. The city Home Rule Charter designed the office as a barrier between the mayor’s political appointees and the operating agencies, such as the Streets Department and the Department of Licenses and Inspections.

Unlike the chief of staff and deputy mayors, who serve at the pleasure of the mayor and can be fired for any reason, the mayor cannot fire the managing director without cause.

When Thiel took over as fire commissioner in 2016, he inherited a department in turmoil. Response times were slowing, funding challenges were steep, and the department was reeling from the 2014 death of Joyce Craig, the first female firefighter to die in the line of duty. Following Thiel’s hire, officials with the firefighters’ union, Local 22 of the International Association of Firefighters, said they would have preferred Kenney tap an internal candidate.

But under Thiel’s leadership, firefighters said morale in the department improved. He fostered a better working relationship with the union, which last week inked a new one-year contract. With Thiel at the helm, the city reactivated seven fire companies that closed amid the recession, fulfilling one of Kenney’s campaign promises.

In Philadelphia, the fire commissioner also leads the city’s paramedics and EMTs, meaning Thiel has for eight years been part of the leadership team responding to various health crises, including the city’s gun violence and opioid epidemics.

Prior to that, Thiel held a variety of roles with Virginia’s state government, including deputy secretary of public safety and homeland security.

He has bachelors degrees from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and from the University of Maryland University College. He has a graduate degree from George Mason University, and is currently pursuing a graduate degree at the University of Pennsylvania.

Thiel, who lives in Old City, grew up in Chicago. After working first for two fire stations in Durham, N.C., he served in Virginia as a lieutenant with the Fairfax County Fire & Rescue Department before becoming the state fire director.

For three years, he worked as a deputy in the Goodyear, Ariz. fire department, and then returned to Alexandria, where he did a seven-year stint as chief of that city’s fire department.

His emergency operations experience includes responding to major disasters outside Washington, D.C., including 9/11.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.