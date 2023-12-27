Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker says Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams will lead new ‘clean and green initiatives’ office

Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker announced a series of staff appointments Wednesday and said she will retain Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams, albeit in a new role.

Williams, who has held a variety of roles in city government including leading the beleaguered Department of Licenses and Inspections, will head a new Office of Clean and Green Initiatives. He will report to Managing Director Adam K. Thiel, whose appointment was announced Tuesday.

Parker, who takes office next week, has long said that her agenda is based on making Philadelphia “the safest, cleanest, greenest big city in America, with economic opportunity for all.”

She said in a statement that members of her cabinet and executive staff “bring an unmatched level of expertise” and “share a deep and intuitive understanding that these positions are a part of the public trust, and that everything they do — and everything we do — is focused on improving the lives of every Philadelphian.”

Parker’s transition committee also said Joe Grace will be communications director. Grace most recently led communications for City Council and worked closely with outgoing Council President Darrell L. Clarke. Prior to that, he oversaw communications and media relations for then-Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who went on to be elected governor.

Other hires announced Wednesday include: