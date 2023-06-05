Local 98′s battle for control heads to a runoff election as ‘Johnny Doc’ rallies for an ally

Former electrician union leader John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty came oh-so-close Saturday to unseating the man he backed 18 months ago to replace him atop Local 98, Mark Lynch Jr.

Lynch won 48% of the vote in an election for a full term as the politically influential union’s business manager, while Todd Neilson, with Dougherty’s backing, took 46%.

A third candidate, Tim Browne, received 6%.

With no candidate taking a majority, Local 98 will hold a June 24 runoff election between Lynch and Neilson.

Expect Dougherty and Neilson to court Browne and his supporters. Odds are Browne will lean Neilson’s way, since Lynch fired him shortly after taking over. Browne’s campaign included a fusillade of newsletters focused on what he saw as Lynch’s shortcomings as a leader.

Browne said he will make a decision this week on backing a candidate.

Neilson, the brother of State Rep. Ed Neilson, a former Local 98 political director, was fired by Lynch earlier this year as a Local 98 business agent.

“More than 50% of our membership cast their ballot for a change and I believe that change begins at the top,” Neilson told Clout. “I would welcome any opportunity to debate Mr. Lynch in the upcoming weeks so the members can decide who is best prepared to address the issues facing our union.”

Dougherty, who backed Lynch after being convicted on federal bribery charges, fell out with him during a dispute with Local 98′s insurance carrier about paying his legal bills. Dougherty still faces two more trials, including one where he and other Local 98 officials are accused of embezzling $600,000 from the union.

The winner in the business manager election will take control of a union with seriously deep pockets, including a political action committee that had $13.8 million in the bank on May 1.

Lynch, in a statement, noted that he took more votes than Neilson. Now he needs to whip up voter turnout for the runoff.

“I’ve since received a ton of calls from members asking how they can help me win on June 24th,” Lynch said. “I’m currently working hard to convince those members who didn’t vote on Saturday to make sure they vote in the run-off election.”

