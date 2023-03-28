The Philadelphia Parking Authority has its first Democratic chair in two decades

The 2001 Republican takeover of the Philadelphia Parking Authority, an audacious power-grab, caused a political commotion in the city.

The Democratic return to control — sort of — Tuesday was by contrast so filled with comity and courtesy that the outgoing Republican chair, Beth Grossman, nominated her Democratic successor, Lynette Brown-Sow.

And the unanimous result was so clearly assured that the six-member board initially forgot to vote to confirm Brown-Sow.

Grossman, in an interview with Clout just before Tuesday’s meeting, said the role switch came about through “mutual discussions” about changes in the agency and political environment.

The PPA appointed a new executive director in November and the Philadelphia delegation to the now Democratically controlled state House includes Speaker Joanna McClinton and Appropriations Committee chair Jordan Harris.

Brown-Sow, a business consultant and chair of the Philadelphia Housing Authority, has strong relationships in Harrisburg, Grossman said.

“I think this takes the authority to the next level and it’s good to take advantage of those relationships,” Grossman said.

The board remains evenly divided with three Democrats and three Republicans. Only the chair gets a regular salary, $75,000 per year.

Grossman, an attorney and the 2017 Republican nominee for district attorney, remains a board member. She called Brown-Sow “a powerhouse of energy and ideas” in her nomination.

Brown-Sow thanks Grossman for her “steadfast” leadership since becoming chair 18 months ago.

Former Speaker John Perzel, a Northeast Philly Republican, engineered the 2001 PPA takeover when he was majority leader in the House, creating a bastion of GOP-controlled patronage jobs in an overwhelmingly Democratic city that lasted more than two decades.

Clout provides often irreverent news and analysis about people, power, and politics.