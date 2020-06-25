President Donald Trump has been mocking former Vice President Joe Biden for running a campaign while “hiding in his basement.”
Now a New York Times/Siena College Poll shows Biden’s subdued schedule may be the superior tactic in six battleground states, including Pennsylvania, where Biden posted a 10-point lead. At least, his approach is not hurting him.
Trump has been eagerly escaping the White House and sparking controversy with what he says about the coronavirus crisis and the nationwide protests following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis nearly one month ago — and that have inspired a public reckoning over racism. And the president is slumping. Biden, with a cautious, coronavirus-correct approach, benefits from Trump’s troubles.
Biden also had doubt-digit leads in surveys of Michigan and Wisconsin, the Times/Siena series of polls found.
In Pennsylvania, Biden leads Trump 50% to 40% in the survey of 651 registered voters conducted from June 8-16, with a margin of error of +/- 4.2%. The same pollster found just a three-point spread in the state in October.
But Biden’s strength is really Trump’s weakness. Among Trump supporters, 76% said their vote was about the president. Among Biden supporters, 54% said their vote was in opposition to Trump.
“That stands out to me in each state,” said Don Levy, director of the Siena College Research Institute, which also polled in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina and Wisconsin. “A significant portion of the Biden vote is not really for him. It’s against the president.”
Rick Gorka, a spokesperson for Trump Victory, the joint effort between the campaign and the Republican National Committee, sees that as good news for the president.
“Voters have to vote for something,” he said. “Anger isn’t a winning issue.”
Gorka touted the poll’s finding that a majority of voters in Pennsylvania trust Trump to do a better job on the economy and in dealing with China. Biden won support from voters who think he would be better at dealing with the coronavirus and healthcare, protests, race relations, unifying the country and immigration.
Levy wondered what will be front-and-center in October when persuadable voters are tuning in to the election — race relations or the economy?
Biden also benefits in comparison to Trump on personal likability. But that doesn’t mean the former vice president, born in Scranton, is overwhelmingly popular in the state.
Trump was viewed unfavorably by 56% of those polled and favorably by 42%. Biden’s numbers were split — 50% favorable and 48% unfavorable.
Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in Pennsylvania in 2016 by just 0.73%, in an election where both candidates had strong unfavorable ratings. Levy noted that 13% of the voters in his poll stayed home on Election Day four years ago. Of that group 63% would go for Biden and 32% for Trump.
That could be a deciding factor if Pennsylvania is another squeaker of an election on Nov. 3, he said, provided those voters go the polls this time.
The poll came out the same day Biden spoke about the Affordable Care Act in Lancaster, his fourth trip to the state in June. Outside of a Lancaster City recreation center, about a dozen Trump fans waved Trump flags and held up signs reading, “PA is Trump Country.” Across the street, a group of people chanted “This is what Democracy looks like,” and held Black Lives Matter signs. Trump won Lancaster by 20 points in 2016, though Lancaster City has had something of a progressive boom in recent years.
Inside, Biden excoriated Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic in front of a small group of attendees. “He called testing a double-edged sword,” Biden said, quoting Trump. “Let’s be crystal clear about what he means by that...he thinks finding out that more Americans are sick will make him look bad.”
Trump’s Communications Director, Tim Murtaugh, dismissed the Times/Siena poll, saying only a handful of polls had Trump winning in 2016. He said in Pennsylvania, Biden’s support for a Green New Deal would wreak havoc on jobs. “A lot of people know of Joe Biden but not very many know about Joe Biden,” Murtaugh said. ”This has been an unusual campaign and there are still more than four months to go and that is plenty of time to define an opponent.”