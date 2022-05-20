It would not be Election Day without the Clout hot seat — when we ask politicians three questions to see who answers and who dodges.

Tuesday’s questions:

Who wins the 2023 Democratic nomination for mayor in Philadelphia?

Will the Democrats win the state House or Senate this year?

Will Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson be acquitted or convicted when the feds retry him on bribery charges?

Let’s start with one of Clout’s favorite frequent fliers: former Lt. Gov Mike Stack III, who told us he’s “leaning heavily toward Mike Stack” for mayor. “It’s going to be great,” he added. “You need someone who is battle-tested.” Stack sees Republicans maintaining control of the state legislature and predicted Johnson’s second trial will end in another hung jury.

State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, on the Democratic ballot for Senate Tuesday, said he had “no clue” who wins for mayor but expects a female candidate to prevail. He also said Democratic control of the Senate is out of reach but possible for the House. For Johnson, he said he’d “let the jury do their thing.”

State Rep. Mary Isaacson said the next Democratic nominee for mayor depends on how voters feel about “public safety and the economy.” She said control of the legislature won’t change this year. “We may come closer,” she said. “But it’s going to take a couple of cycles.” And she dodged the Johnson question, saying: “I’m not on that jury.”

City Councilmember Allan Domb, a potential Democratic candidate for mayor, said he had “no idea” who wins the nomination. Domb also said Tuesday’s results will provide a clearer picture of party control in the state legislature and doubted Johnson will face a second trial.

City Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr. said it is too early and there are too many potential candidates to say who wins the nomination for mayor. He hopes for Democratic control of the legislature to better combat gun violence. And he predicts Johnson is acquitted.

State Rep. Morgan Cephas didn’t offer a name for mayor but expressed confidence that Democrats can “absolutely” win control of the legislature and that Johnson will be acquitted.

State Sen. Nikil Saval echoed Cephas on the first two questions but said “I’m not a lawyer” when asked about Johnson’s fate.

State Sen. Danilo Burgos said City Councilmember Maria Quiñones-Sánchez will be the Democratic nominee for mayor and expressed doubt about taking control of the legislature. He predicted Johnson will be acquitted.

Ben Waxman, who won the Democratic nomination for the state House’s 182nd District Tuesday, also predicted Quiñones-Sánchez for mayor (and not because he has worked for her as a consultant). He called it “an outside shot” but unlikely that Democrats will control the legislature this election but said they are “much more likely” to take over in 2024. Waxman also predicted Johnson will be acquitted (and not because he has worked for him as a consultant).

About those South Philly fliers...

A judge on Tuesday issued orders to confiscate illegal fliers at four polling places in South Philly from “Democrats Against Egotists” that linked State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

That political action committee is not registered with the Pennsylvania Department of State, making the fliers illegal.

They didn’t prevent Fiedler, a progressive who has challenged the city’s Democratic Party, from defeating a more conservative challenger, Michael Giangiordano II, who had the party’s backing.

The fliers, which didn’t name him, urged voters to support a “Democrat you can trust.” Fiedler called them “illegal, last-ditch attempts” to distract voters.

So who paid for the fliers?

Three people told Clout they saw Mike Sullivan, a former Traffic Court judge and Democratic leader of Ward 39B, directing the distribution of the fliers. Sullivan was cleared in a 2014 corruption trial that sent other Traffic Court judges to the 70th Ward (federal prison), but the feds still put him behind bars with a tax fraud conviction.

Sullivan told Clout he saw the fliers but denied having any connection to them. And he complained that he saw Krasner at a Whitman polling place stumping for Fiedler “for four hours” Tuesday and wondered why he wasn’t at work prosecuting criminals.

Krasner spokesperson Jane Roh pushed back, calling that claim “as false as those illegal fliers.”

“He stopped by to thank voters and poll workers, and was there for 15 minutes at the most,” Roh said.

A case of stationary shenanigans

State Rep. Stephen Kinsey, who prevailed in a legal case last month challenging his residency in East Germantown, easily won the Democratic primary in his bid for a sixth term Tuesday. But first he had to deal with some shenanigans.

In a Facebook video posted Monday, Kinsey showed an anonymous letter mailed to a Democratic committee member in the 17th Ward, questioning his residency. The twist: It arrived in an official envelope from City Council President Darrell L. Clarke’s City Hall office.

Kinsey added that he spoke to Clarke, who “wants to investigate this theft.”

Clarke spokesperson Joe Grace told Clout “the envelope and mailing were not sent by the council president or his office,” but declined to say if an investigation is underway.

Kinsey told Clout that Clarke “definitely was surprised and not happy” about his envelopes being used and he’s satisfied that Clarke will look into the issue.

Staff Writers Max Marin and Ryan Briggs contributed to this column.

