The federal bribery trial of Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson ended in a mistrial Tuesday, an ambiguous conclusion that did little to clarify his future in elected office.

After four days and roughly 24 hours of deliberations at in the federal courthouse in Center City, the panel of eight men and four women said it was deadlocked on each of the two counts of honest services fraud faced by Johnson, his wife, Dawn Chavous, and two nonprofit executives accused of providing them with payoffs of nearly $67,000 in exchange the councilmember’s assistance.

“I do have a concern that there’s a manifest necessity for a mistrial,” U.S. District Judge Gerald A McHugh said before dismissing the jury just before 5 p.m. “The jury has reached a deadlock and sending them back to deliberate any further may be coercive.”

The councilmember and his wife — their faces behind masks — showed little reaction as the judge announced his decision. Moments earlier, they shared a quiet moment at the defense table in close conversation.

Prosecutors did not immediately say whether they intend to retry the case.

It was not immediately clear what specific issues had hung up the jury or how the panel members split.

Still, the inconclusive result was reflective of the five-week trial in which prosecutors had asked jurors to deliver guilty verdicts with only limited direct evidence to support their allegations that Johnson had twice used his position to benefit financially benefit Universal Companies, a South Philadelphia affordable housing nonprofit and charter school operator in his district.

In exchange, the government alleged, the organization’s former CEO Rahim Islam and ex-CFO Shahied Dawan supplied the councilmember with a steady stream of bribes disguised through what prosecutors said was a sham consulting contract with Chavous.

But unlike the trial of Johnson’s Council colleague Bobby Henon — who was convicted of bribery charges last year in a corruption case involving labor leader John Dougherty that was rife with wiretapped recordings — Johnson’s trial featured little direct evidence.

Instead, prosecutors relied on largely circumstantial evidence built on a series of emails, business records, bank statements and invoices sent between 2013 and 2014 and argued that the timing of Universal’s requests and its periodic payments to Chavous left little doubt that bribery had occurred.

The case’s lead investigator, FBI Special Agent Richard Haag, estimated that Chavous had done fewer than 40 hours of work for the $66,750 Universal she was paid. He suggested that her next-to nonexistent workload was indicative that the true purpose for her contract was to hide the payoffs to her husband.

“It’s the same way you know it’s raining,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Dubnoff said during closing arguments last week. “When someone comes inside with a raincoat and umbrella and they’re both dripping wet.”

But Tuesday’s hung jury offered some measure of vindication for Johnson, 48, and Chavous, 42, who had declared from the day they were indicted that they were innocent and that prosecutors would not be able to secure a conviction at trial.

Throughout the trial, the defense balked not only at Haag’s dismissal of Chavous’ work for Universal but also at the presumptuousness of prosecutors’ efforts to assign their own value to her work.

“This case is not about whether two prosecutors and Agent Haag think this woman’s work has value,” her attorney Barry Gibson said.

Several Universal employees testified that despite the government’s characterizations, Chavous had been an asset to the nonprofit’s charter school operations, helping to fundraise, introducing executives to her network of wealthy education philanthropists, and setting up tours and meetings to raise awareness about its schools.

Still, neither Johnson nor Chavous is in the clear just yet.

A conviction would have made Johnson the second member of Council forced to give up his seat due to a corruption conviction in less than a year — a rate of churn not seen since the Abscam scandal of the 1980s.

For now, he’ll hold onto his post representing South and Southwest Philadelphia and parts of Center City still under the threat of possibly losing his seat until the government decides upon its next moves.

A retrial would allow both sides to rethink and adapt their trial strategies before presenting the case to a new jury.

This is a developing story and will be updated.