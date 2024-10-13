Vice President Kamala Harris to travel to Philadelphia for campaign event Wednesday

Vice President Kamala Harris is coming back to Philadelphia this week in an appearance that would mark her 11th visit to Pennsylvania since she became the Democratic presidential nominee, and 17th this year.

Harris will be in the city as part of an event slated for Wednesday, her campaign said. Additional information about the visit was not immediately available.

Polls continue to show Harris and former President Donald Trump in a close race for Pennsylvania’s coveted 19 votes, the most among states considered still to be up for grabs.

Democrat Harris and Republican Trump also appear to be in a close race for the most visits to Pennsylvania. Including a scheduled stop in Oaks for a town hall Monday, Trump will have been in Pennsylvania 17 times, 12 since he was nominated.

Wednesday’s event is the latest Pennsylvania campaign stop to be added to Harris’ calendar, and would come one week before a CNN town hall that is scheduled to take place in Delaware County on Oct. 23. CNN had not yet announced additional details for that debate as of late Saturday, but previously said that anchor Anderson Cooper would moderate.

CNN said that it had offered a separate town hall to Trump, which would also take place Oct. 23, but it remains unclear whether his campaign would accept the invitation. Harris’ campaign previously offered Trump a second debate in October following the presidential debate in Philadelphia, and Trump did not accept.

Both Harris and Trump have focused on the Philadelphia region in recent weeks, and on Pennsylvania throughout the lead up to the Nov. 5 election. Trump visited the commonwealth most recently with a trip to Reading this past Wednesday.

Harris, meanwhile, last appeared in Pennsylvania Sept. 25 in Pittsburgh, and previously stopped in Philadelphia Sept. 17 for an interview with the National Association of Black Journalists at WHYY. The vice president has visited Philadelphia four times since becoming the nominee.

In addition to Harris’ Philly visit Wednesday, second gentleman Doug Emhoff is slated to appear in Delaware County and Montgomery County on Sunday, while first lady Jill Biden will stump for the vice president’s campaign in the Philadelphia suburbs Tuesday.

Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R., Ohio), appeared in Johnstown and Reading Saturday, and is expected to appear for a town hall in Lafayette Hill on Tuesday.

Harris and Trump’s race for Pennsylvania remains close, with a newly released Philadelphia Inquirer/New York Times/Siena College poll finding Harris with a nearly 4-point advantage over Trump in the state. That figure falls within the survey’s margin of error, meaning that either candidate could be in the lead.