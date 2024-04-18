Donald Trump will hold a May rally in Wildwood

The mayor and commissioners of Wildwood announced that former President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally on the beach on May 11.

“What a great boost to our town at the start of the summer season! We host hundreds of large capacity events annually, so the city is ready to welcome the crowds and looks forward to making the weekend successful for everyone,” Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. and Commissioners Steve Mikulski and Krista McConnell said in a joint statement.

In the same announcement, Tracey Boyle-DuFault, executive director of the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement: “Amidst an already exciting Mother’s Day weekend filled with events and businesses opening for the 2024 summer season, we are excited to see that these festivities not only offer a vibrant experience for our community, but also provide invaluable support to our local businesses. We eagerly anticipate the positive impact these special events will bring to our region.”

The rally falls between Pennsylvania’s Tuesday primary election and New Jersey’s June 4 primary date.

Both Trump and President Joe Biden have made multiple stops in Pennsylvania, which is expected to be a key battleground state in the November general election, so far this year.