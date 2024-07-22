Philly Mayor Cherelle L. Parker praises Biden’s decision to drop out, saying he ‘put country first’

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker praised President Joe Biden’s decision to drop his reelection bid, saying in a statement late Sunday that his choice “mirrors how he’s conducted himself his whole career: Put country first, ahead of personal interests.”

Parker, a Democratic mayor of the largest city in a critical swing state, has campaigned with Biden several times this year, greeting him at Philadelphia International Airport before swings through the city and riding with him in his motorcade. Earlier this month, Biden met Parker’s young son, Langston, on the tarmac.

The mayor said that since she took office in January, she’s gotten to know Biden personally and has “seen up close that he is a decent, honorable public servant.” They volunteered together on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January, and in April stopped at a Center City Wawa for pretzels and hoagies.

» READ MORE: Live updates: Democrats quickly backing Kamala Harris; Josh Shapiro floated as potential VP

“His authenticity, his caring about Philadelphia in particular and cities in general,” Parker said, “and his grasp of the important role intergovernmental cooperation plays in delivering government services in a way people can see, touch and feel, resonates with the people of this city.”

Biden has been a key partner to the city, Parker said, citing more than $600 million in federal grants diverted to Philadelphia in just the seven months since she’s been mayor. Those dollars were used to improve public transit, replace aging infrastructure, and bolster workforce development.

The mayor did not endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for the presidential nomination Sunday, despite scores of elected Democrats across the state throwing their support behind her.

An endorsement from the mayor, who is Black and is the first female mayor in city, could carry weight in Philadelphia, where she last year won the Democratic primary decisively. Parker could be a critical campaigning partner in a city where Democrats are trying to drive up turnout.

The mayor and Harris have campaigned together several times before. In fact, shortly before the 2020 general election, Harris — then Biden’s running mate — held a roundtable discussion with Black business leaders in Parker’s backyard.