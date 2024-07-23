N.J. Sen. Bob Menendez will resign following bribery conviction, according to reports

Longtime U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey will resign next month, The New York Times reported Tuesday, a development that comes after his Democratic colleagues called on him to step down following a federal bribery conviction.

The expected announcement is likely to mark the end of Menendez’ political career and comes a week after he was convicted of selling the powers of his office in exchange for gifts like cash, gold bars, and a Mercedes.

The Times report said that Menendez had informed associates of his decision. A spokesperson for the senator did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The news followed a cascade of Democratic colleagues, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.), calling for Menendez’ resignation last week and as talks of expelling him ramped up. Two top New Jersey Democrats — Gov. Phil Murphy and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker — said the Senate should vote Menendez out if he wouldn’t resign, which would have been the first time a senator was expelled in more than 150 years.

Booker, a former top ally to Menendez, has said he would lead that process. On Monday, Senate Democrats initiated a formal review that could have led to an expulsion vote.

Murphy will appoint a replacement to serve the remainder of Menendez’s term through January.

The expected resignation caps a stunning fall for Menendez, 70, the former chair of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee now guilty of bribery, obstruction of justice, and acting as a foreign agent. He was convicted in multiple schemes, including accepting bribes from Egyptian officials and helping them access U.S. aid.

In brief remarks outside the courthouse last week, Menendez maintained his innocence and his lawyers said they would appeal the conviction.

Menendez’s resignation is likely to doom his shots of winning back his seat. The three-term incumbent did not run in the Democratic primary election earlier this year, but last month filed paperwork to run as an independent.

If he stays on the ballot, he will face U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, who won the Democratic primary, and Republican Curtis Bashaw in November. Menendez has until Aug. 16 to remove his name from the ballot.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 29, a week before the election.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.