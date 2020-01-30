Lama’s support for Sanders has as much to do with his policies regarding refugees and immigrants as his Medicare for All plan. Lama spent two years taking classes at Drexel University at Hahnemann University Hospital. As part of that postbaccalaureate program, she also worked with low-income patients at clinics around Philadelphia, encountering many people with no health insurance or inadequate coverage. At the same time, she was dealing with her own medical issues — anemia and a jaw disorder that caused migraines. Therapies came with pricey co-pays and insurance didn’t cover all of her medications.