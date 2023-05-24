Cherelle Parker meets with mayor’s race rivals: ‘My ego is not big enough that I am not willing to work with anyone’

Cherelle Parker and almost all of the candidates she defeated in last week’s Democratic mayoral primary on Wednesday gathered for a “unity breakfast.”

“I learned from each of you on the trail,” Parker told her former rivals at the Bleu Brook restaurant in West Philadelphia. “It was a hard fought primary. ... All of our emotions are still running high.”

All of the top contenders for mayor attended except for the second-place finisher, former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, whom Parker said was traveling and could not make it.

» READ MORE: Inside Cherelle Parker’s winning campaign for Philly’s Democratic mayoral primary

Advertisement

Parker faces Republican David Oh in the general election and is likely to prevail thanks to Philadelphia’s overwhelmingly Democratic electorate. The attendees at Wednesday’s event said they would do whatever they could to help her future administration, which would begin in January if she wins in November.

“We all have shared values, while we may not always agree on the path,” said Parker, a former state legislator and City Council majority leader. “My ego is not big enough that I am not willing to work with anyone.”

Parker said one thing that candidates don’t get “enough credit for” is allowing their lives to be publicly vetted and sacrificing time with their loved ones.

“We opened up our private lives to public scrutiny,” she said.

Since Parker won, she has repeatedly praised her two former rivals who dropped out of the race and endorsed her — former Councilmembers Maria Quiñones Sánchez and Derek Green — prompting speculation that one or both may join Parker’s administration in January.

Quiñones Sánchez, who represented the Kensington-based 7th District on Council, said she would take the summer off before deciding what her future holds. She said she would help .

“No one is safe in Philadelphia until residents in Kensington feel safe, heard and seen,” Quiñones Sánchez said.

Former Councilmember Allan Domb, a real estate magnate who put more than $10 million of his own money into his campaign, said he had no regrets about running.

“It was the greatest opportunity and experience. I met the best people. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Domb said. “I did it basically because I wanted to help the city. I felt that I could really do a good job, and I did it with my heart.”

Former Councilmember Helen Gym, a leader of the city’s progressive movement who finished third, said it was too early to analyze the race.

“I don’t think this a time to post mortem anything,” she said. “I think this is the mayor’s day, and this is important to come together.”

Gym declined to comment on her future, but said she would remain focused on strengthening Philadelphia’s school system.

“I wasn’t really just running for an election; I was running to change the way people live in this city,” she said, “and that absolutely includes our young people and especially the situation around our schools.”